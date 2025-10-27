When Reviewer Scarcity Becomes a Reason for Rejection, Scientific Integrity Is at Risk

Peer review is fundamental to scientific publishing, wherein a jury of experts ensure that published work meets the standards of quality, rigor, and relevance. Editorial decisions are traditionally based on the scientific merit of a manuscript, its ethical soundness, and its alignment with the journal’s stated scope. However, a recent experience highlights a concerning departure from these principles.

I had submitted a manuscript to a journal whose scope explicitly encompasses the physiological and behavioral dimensions of my study. My paper was rejected. However, the editorial decision did not question the study’s relevance or scientific validity. Instead, it was rejected solely because the editor was “unable to find the required number of reviewers,” despite inviting approximately 20 individuals, according to the email that I received.

Reviewer Scarcity and Its Impact on Peer Review Integrity

While reviewer scarcity is a recognized and growing challenge in scholarly publishing, rejecting manuscripts for this reason alone risks undermining the integrity of the scientific record. This issue is not merely administrative; it raises deep ethical and procedural concerns. If the acceptance or rejection of a manuscript depends on the availability of reviewers rather than its content, then the very foundation of peer review—evaluation by qualified peers—ceases to serve its intended purpose.

Such a practice can introduce bias against niche or emerging topics where the reviewer pool is small and can penalize researchers who lack preexisting networks in the journal’s reviewer community. It will also limit the diversity of perspectives in the published literature, especially in interdisciplinary fields.

Furthermore, this situation can create a self-reinforcing cycle: as fewer papers on certain topics are published, the community of experts able to review future work in that area diminishes further. Over time, entire subfields may become marginalized, not due to lack of quality or relevance, but because of logistical barriers in the review process. This dynamic runs counter to the ideals of inclusivity, innovation, and intellectual curiosity that science is meant to uphold.

Preserving Fairness and Transparency in Publishing

Constructive alternatives exist. Journals can extend the reviewer search period, solicit author-suggested reviewers (with appropriate conflict-of-interest screening), expand reviewer recruitment internationally, utilize editorial board members, or offer manuscript transfers to other titles within the same publisher. They might also share reviewer databases across publishing groups, and incentives—such as public recognition or reviewer credits—for those who contribute regularly to peer review. These strategies are already employed by many reputable outlets to ensure that scope-appropriate research is evaluated on its merits, not dismissed due to logistical hurdles.

As pressures on peer review increase, editorial policies must adapt to preserve the central purpose of scholarly publishing: to fairly and rigorously evaluate research within the journal’s domain. Transparency is equally vital. Journals should clearly communicate how reviewer shortages are handled and provide authors with options, such as voluntary transfers or deferred reviews, before issuing a rejection. Decisions driven purely by reviewer availability risk eroding trust in the editorial process and distorting the scientific literature in ways unrelated to quality.

The solution is not to reject more papers, but to innovate in reviewer engagement and retention—ensuring that important, relevant work is given the scientific evaluation it deserves. Ultimately, maintaining the integrity of peer review requires a shared commitment among editors, reviewers, and authors to uphold fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in every stage of the publication process. Only then can science truly fulfill its mission of advancing knowledge without unnecessary barriers.