Photograph of Brahim Selmaoui. He has short dark hair and rectangle-framed glasses.

Brahim Selmaoui, PhD

Brahim Selmaoui, PhD is a senior research scientist at INERIS specializing in physiology, toxicology, and human health risks from emerging technologies.

Articles by Brahim Selmaoui, PhD

A magnifying glass held against paper illustrates the academic peer review process.

When Reviewer Scarcity Becomes a Reason for Rejection, Scientific Integrity Is at Risk

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.

Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Product News

Product News

Research on rewiring neural circuit in fruit flies wins 2025 Eppendorf & Science Prize

EVIDENT's New FLUOVIEW FV5000 Redefines the Boundaries of Confocal and Multiphoton Imaging

EVIDENT Launches Sixth Annual Image of the Year Contest

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research