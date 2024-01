The journal’s executive director speaks with The Scientist about what it hopes to accomplish with its unusual new publishing model.

Q&A: Why eLife Is Doing Away with Rejections

Q&A: Why eLife Is Doing Away with Rejections

Q&A: Why eLife Is Doing Away with Rejections

The journal’s executive director speaks with The Scientist about what it hopes to accomplish with its unusual new publishing model.

The journal’s executive director speaks with The Scientist about what it hopes to accomplish with its unusual new publishing model.