Postdoc Portrait: Rohita Roy

Rohita Roy is a postdoctoral researcher in Michaëlle Mayalu’s group at Stanford University. She works within the domain of biomechanics, designing quorum-sensing–based gene circuits to control bacterial population dynamics. In this Postdoc Portrait, she shares the beauty of her scientific projects and their potential applications.

Q | What’s your research background?

My research focuses on engineering synthetic gene circuits in bacteria, particularly quorum-sensing–based feedback systems, to study and control population dynamics for applications in diagnostics, environmental sensing, and therapeutic living medicines.

Q | How did you first get interested in science?

My fascination with science began early, driven by curiosity about how living systems function and how molecular-level changes can profoundly influence life. During my doctoral studies at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), I applied tools from synthetic biology, molecular biology, and protein engineering to design bacteria-based whole-cell biosensors for detecting pollutants in drinking water. As I advanced in my training, I was drawn to synthetic biology for its unique potential to both uncover natural mechanisms and create novel systems with real-world impact. The possibility of engineering microbes to address critical challenges—from disease detection to environmental sustainability—was both inspiring and purposeful. This passion now continues in my postdoctoral research at Stanford, where I design quorum-sensing–based gene circuits to control bacterial population dynamics. My work reflects a balance between fundamental exploration and translational application, motivated by the goal of developing living technologies that can improve human health and safeguard the environment.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite projects is our recent work on the modular design of autonomous sensing and detection using engineered bacteria—a theranostic proof-of-principle system. In this project, we developed unique gene circuits that allow precise control over bacterial populations without the need for external interventions. What excites me most is how seemingly small and subtle circuit design changes can completely alter the fate of the bacterial community, determining whether it grows exponentially or collapses through programmed cell death. Watching these dynamics unfold feels almost magical—like being able to “orchestrate” the behavior of living systems with the precision of an engineer and the imagination of a designer. This project embodies the beauty of synthetic biology: harnessing the rules of life to create innovative solutions for health and environmental challenges. It has been incredibly rewarding to see how fundamental design principles can translate into powerful tools for building living medicines of the future.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific journey so far?

It’s been exciting to witness how abstract ideas can be transformed into tangible living systems that behave exactly as we design them to. During my doctoral work at IIT Bombay, I experienced this thrill for the first time when I engineered bacteria to function as whole-cell biosensors for water pollutants—watching a genetic construct on paper come alive in a test tube was unforgettable. This sense of creation has only deepened during my postdoctoral research at Stanford, where I design intricate quorum-sensing circuits that can autonomously control bacterial population dynamics. Seeing how a small tweak in a gene circuit can shift an entire population from growth to collapse still amazes me. Beyond the science itself, the most rewarding aspect has been the potential impact—knowing that these designs could evolve into living therapeutics or environmental tools that address real-world challenges. For me, the journey is defined by the joy of discovery coupled with the possibility of meaningful application.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a fluorescence microscope. To me, it represents both curiosity and discovery—quietly observing life at a level invisible to the naked eye, while illuminating the intricate details that often go unnoticed. Much like how I approach science, a microscope reveals patterns, dynamics, and hidden beauty within complex systems, turning what seems ordinary into something extraordinary. I also love how it bridges the gap between art and science; the images it produces are not just data but often works of art that inspire wonder. Being a fluorescence microscope would mean playing a central role in unraveling mysteries, enabling others to see and interpret life in new ways. Just as a microscope brings clarity to what is otherwise invisible, I aspire in my research to uncover hidden principles of biology and translate them into meaningful applications.

