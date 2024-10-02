Zymo Research Corporation and BluMaiden Biosciences are joining forces to offer end-to-end clinical trial analytics and reporting services based on the human microbiome. This partnership is poised to revolutionize clinical insights and decision-making for the pharma industry with the aim of enhancing therapeutic efficacy and commercial lifespan. The partnership combines Zymo Research's expertise in sample preparation and next-generation sequencing with BluMaiden's advanced bioinformatics capabilities via the proprietary KEYSTONETM AI analytical platform, creating a seamless solution for exploring the human microbiome to uncover clinical insights into health and disease. These insights include, but are not limited to, endpoint optimization, drug responder vs. non-responder prediction, and patient enrichment and stratification.

The joint service will cover every stage of human microbiome analysis, including fit-forpurpose sample collection, nucleic acid purification, next-generation sequencing, sophisticated bioinformatics data analysis, and detailed clinical trial reporting. The new service is designed to be applicable across entire trial cohorts, spanning Phase 1, 2, 3, and 4 clinical trials, and can be applied to a broad range of disease indications and intervention modalities, including those where microbiome data analysis was not previously considered. The reports can inform early pilot analysis, while also being applicable in subsequent pivotal Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. Additionally, the pharma services can be applied retrospectively, leveraging raw sequence data and metadata for re-analysis.

This comprehensive approach is designed to provide pharma clients with easy, affordable, and fast access to high-quality clinical insights, aiming to fast-track market launch and extend the commercial lifespan of therapeutics.

Keith Booher, PhD, Director of Research Services at Zymo Research Corporation, elaborated on the strategic significance of the partnership and each company’s commitment to advancing microbiome-based discovery. “By combining Zymo Research’s strengths with BluMaiden Biosciences, we are not only enhancing our service offerings but also setting a new standard for microbiome data analysis. This collaboration allows us to deliver an unparalleled level of accuracy and efficiency, supporting our clients' research with the most comprehensive insights available.”

Damien Keogh, PhD, CEO and Director of BluMaiden Biosciences, also commented on the organizations’ shared vision of supporting the pharma sector with a complete solution for human microbiome analysis. Said Keogh, “We are excited to work with Zymo Research to bring this innovative pharma service to the market. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation will enable us to meet the high-quality and rapidly evolving needs of the pharma sector, providing a novel application of microbiome-based data, translating these insights into patient-specific clinical outcomes.”

The new pharma service is set to be available in both Europe and North America starting at the end of Q3 2024. Both companies are confident that this collaboration will greatly benefit pharma companies and others working to develop novel therapeutics.