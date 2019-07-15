Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Ten Minute Sabbatical
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse
Ten Minute Sabbatical
Ten Minute Sabbatical
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse
Home
Subjects
precision medicine
precision medicine
Nurturing Early Language Skills Prevents the Behavioral Expression of a Genetic Trait
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Jul 11, 2022
| 4 min read
A new precision medicine approach is making life sweeter for infants unable to metabolize milk sugar.
New Patient Tumor Cell Models Rapidly Predict Cancer Therapy Outcomes
Jennifer Zieba, PhD
| Jul 11, 2022
| 4 min read
A new benchtop microfluidic device generates patient-derived tumor micro-organospheres that allow for real-time cancer therapy decisions.
Precision Medicine: A New Era in Cancer Therapy
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 6 min read
Precision medicine helps clinicians tailor individual treatments, addressing genetic mutations, tumor microenvironment variations, and therapeutic resistance.
Study Nearly Doubles Known Cancer-Linked Mutational Signatures
Jef Akst
| Apr 22, 2022
| 2 min read
Analyzing the whole genome sequences of more than 18,000 tumors, researchers catalog nearly 60 new patterns of mutations that could inform cancer treatment.
Can mRNA Vaccine Momentum Propel Tumor Immunotherapies?
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Nov 12, 2021
| 4 min read
A guide to mRNA-based cancer vaccines and where they’re headed next
Introducing GMP-Grade Recombinant Cytokines for Stem Cell Research
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological
| 3 min read
Cutting edge technology delivers cytokines with high purity, high bioactivity, high batch-to-batch consistency, and high stability.
Precision Medicine Turns to Proteins for Lung Cancer Targets
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Nov 9, 2021
| 2 min read
Probing the protein landscape in lung cancers reveals new therapeutic insights.
A New Model with Fully Functioning Blood Vessels Mimics Brain Cancer
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Sep 10, 2021
| 2 min read
A newly developed platform may one day replace cell culture and animal models to personalize cancer treatment.
Precision Medicine-Based Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Dr. Kevin Wang will discuss a precision medicine approach for treating traumatic brain injury which uses phenotype biomarkers to monitor disease course and develop novel therapies.
New Evidence Shows COVID-19 Was in US Weeks Before Thought
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jun 17, 2021
| 4 min read
Some of the blood specimens collected in the United States for the NIH’s All of Us research program starting on January 2, 2020, have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
CAR T Cells Derived from Stem Cells Target HIV Tissue Reservoirs in Monkeys
Berly McCoy, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 3 min read
Transplanted CAR stem cells persisted long term and showed multilineage engraftment in tissues that harbor HIV.
Transforming Molecular Tools into Precision Oncology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Learn how researchers establish new technologies such as liquid biopsies and targeted biomarker detection to further enhance precision oncology.
Engineered Immune Cells Eliminate Brain Cancer in Mice
Brooke Dulka, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 2 min read
Researchers developed a new CAR T-cell therapy that targets specific growth factor receptors in glioblastoma to eliminate brain tumors.
Environmental Cues Keep CAR T Cells on Track
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 4 min read
Pairing CARs with a synthetic receptor makes T cells more lethal tumor killers.
The Scientist
’s Journal Club: Cancer
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Scientists present the latest research on immune cell responses to cancer, the role of epigenetics in cancer, and molecular imaging of the tumor microenvironment.
Smart Pills Help Monitor Cancer Patients’ Therapy
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jul 15, 2019
| 5 min read
Sensors encapsulated with oral chemotherapy drugs help patients and physicians keep track of treatments.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 15, 2019
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the July/August 2019 issue of
The Scientist
.
Best Practices for Organoid Technologies
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Dosh Whye will discuss best practices for organoid modeling and how researchers leverage the latest technologies to achieve their goals.
Opinion: Applying AI to Clinical Care Is Key to Individualized Medicine
Eric Topol
| Jul 15, 2019
| 3 min read
Not only can artificial intelligence revolutionize healthcare, it could help restore the doctor-patient relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT