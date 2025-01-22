Earli Earli is a Stanford spinout developing a new approach to cancer treatment and tackling the “holy grail” in oncology of destroying cancer cells while safeguarding healthy ones. Rather than playing by cancer’s rules, Earli’s technology re-engineers cancer cells to kill themselves. The company’s therapeutics platform designs programmable genetic constructs. These infiltrate cancer cells and then reprogram them into “factories” that produce immune-activating proteins that trigger self-destruction. This new approach enables scientists to control cancer cells for the first time and forces cancer cells to consistently produce the same target of choice across all patients.