Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques

Discover how scientists use the latest gene editing tools to advance health research.

Gene editing techniques, including CRISPR, prime editing, and nucleases, allow scientists to tackle genetic diseases, cancer, and more. Researchers increasingly apply these techniques to study and develop strategies for gene editing in areas such as target discovery, disease modeling, and precision medicine.

Download this ebook from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team to learn how scientists use cutting-edge gene editing technologies to advance personalized medicine therapeutic approaches for a wide range of disorders.

