Niki Spahich earned her PhD in genetics and genomics from Duke University, where she studied Haemophilus influenzae membrane proteins that contribute to respiratory infections. She later explored Staphylococcus aureus metabolism during her postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to joining The Scientist, Niki taught biology, microbiology, and genetics at various academic institutions. She also developed a passion for science communication in written, visual, and spoken forms, which led her to start Science Riot, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching scientists how to communicate to the public through the lens of comedy. Niki is currently the manager of The Scientist's Creative Services Team.