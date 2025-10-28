Product News

Detecting Rare Cancer Markers to Inform Patient Care

Recognized in the Healthcare category of the 2025 Top Innovations contest, Haystack MRD® enables minimal residual disease monitoring via circulating tumor DNA.

Written byThe Scientist
| 2 min read
Save for Later
A magnifying glass focusing on a single needle in a haystack.

Like finding a needle in a haystack, Haystack MRD® detects elusive circulating tumor DNA in blood to track residual disease.

Image credit:©iStock, miromiro
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share
Healthcare & Diagnostics

Oncologists face a difficult decision after surgically removing a solid tumor. Some patients harbor residual cancer cells, known as minimal residual disease (MRD), and need additional therapy to avoid recurrence, while others are already cured. Determining who falls into each group remains a major challenge in cancer care.

Traditionally, physicians use imaging and protein biomarkers for recurrence surveillance, but these methods often detect relapses only after the tumor reaches detectable levels, highlighting the need for more sensitive MRD testing. Shed by cancer cells into the bloodstream, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has emerged as a promising MRD biomarker but presents its own technical hurdles. “One of the challenges facing ctDNA technologies is, how do we identify ctDNA molecules that are very low abundance in circulation with high accuracy?” said Dan Edelstein, the vice president and general manager of Haystack Oncology at Quest Diagnostics®.

Recognizing the need to detect ctDNA reliably, Haystack Oncology developed Haystack MRD®, a next-generation workflow for ultrasensitive residual disease monitoring. “One of the unique properties of Haystack MRD is its inherent error correction that is built into the workflow, which accounts for any noise that is introduced through the amplification process when we are preparing the DNA or the sequencing instrument,” said Edelstein. The approach uses whole-exome sequencing of a patient’s tumor tissue and white blood cells to identify tumor-specific mutations and design a personalized panel. During postoperative testing, the panel enriches up to 50 ctDNA variants from plasma samples before sequencing, helping overcome background noise that can obscure detection of low-frequency ctDNA.

Continue reading below...
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.
Infographic
Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment
Whole transcriptome spatial profiling reveals new insights into tumor-stroma dynamics in cancer tissues.
Read More
A photo of the Haystack MRD® blood collection kit.

Using a personalized mutation panel based on the tumor’s genetic signature, Haystack MRD® enriches low-frequency ctDNA from plasma, overcoming background noise for accurate MRD analysis.

Quest Diagnostics/Haystack Oncology

“Our research team leverages Haystack as an investigational tool to optimize the management of patients with head and neck cancer. By integrating the circulating tumor DNA results with our standard clinical and radiographic assessments, we are evaluating how the MRD testing can improve treatment response assessment and adapt treatment,” said Nishant Agrawal, the section chief of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine. “[Haystack MRD’s] level of exceptional sensitivity gives oncologists around the world the confidence that we need to guide and adapt treatment earlier and more accurately than the current traditional tools that we have at our disposal.”


Check out all of The Scientist's Top Innovation winners of 2025.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hunt Down Letivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Unchained Labs
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.

Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery

DNA Genotek logo
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo

Products

Product News

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions