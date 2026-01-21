A Comic-Style Poster Engages Conference Attendees

Vincy Wilson, a forest ecologist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, studies the abiotic factors that influence how seedlings survive. However, when she had to discuss her research with school-age children, she realized that she needed a more approachable format to talk about the science that she did. Brainstorming ideas to make her research more accessible, she landed on transforming her scientific project and findings into a comic.
How did you decide to use this comic style for your scientific meeting?
After seeing how successful this poster style, was—it was so self-explanatory—I realized that sharing research doesn’t need to have all of the jargon we normally use. I took the idea to try this concept for a research meeting to my advisor; although she was hesitant at first, she also is a proponent for simplifying science communication, so we decided to try this comic-style approach for an institutional conference.
How did you create a scientific comic for your poster?
I took all of the scientific information that I would normally include in a presentation of work and turned it into a conversation between two characters who discuss a problem and search for answers. I used generative AI to create cartoons with this dialogue and then, with help from a friend, arranged these into a poster in Canva. With the exception of the title, I didn’t use any headings so that the poster flowed like a story. Overall, I was happy with my poster. I wasn’t able to incorporate my results into the cartoon style this time, though; I’d like to try to blend those into the story in the future.
What do you think are the advantages of this format?
This format was approachable for a lot of researchers who were from outside of my scientific discipline, so by removing the jargon and focusing on the concept, it improved communication. Also, because it is a story, people could still understand the poster even if I wasn’t present to walk them through it.
What was the reception from your colleagues?
A few people commented that the poster was childish or unprofessional, but most people really liked it. They thought it was interesting and easy to follow. I definitely think that if my project can be turned into a story like this, I’ll be doing this again in the future.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.