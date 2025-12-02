Interview

A New Cell Atlas Helps Researchers Navigate the Developing Brain

Researchers collaborating on a BRAIN Initiative project unveiled the most comprehensive map of developing mammalian brains to date, offering new insights into neurodevelopment.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 5 min read
Save for Later
Cartoon showing a multi-colored brainstem with different shapes along the lines that represent cell maturation.

The BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network brought neuroscientists across disciplines together to study the cell types and maturation of developing mammalian brains.

Image credit:Jasiek Krzysztofiak, Nature
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
5:00
Share

The brain is the most complicated organ in the human body. With billions of cells that create trillions of connections to allow an individual to move, think, and remember, many of its innerworkings remain mysterious to researchers.

To help unravel these processes, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative in 2013. As part of this effort, the BRAIN Initiative launched a series of projects to explore the diverse cell types in the mammalian brain.1

Hongkui Zeng, a neuroscientist at the Allen Institute, and her team joined this BRAIN Initiative project at its start. Previously, they created a whole brain atlas for cell types in the adult mouse brain using single cell transcriptomic data.2 She said, “[Now], we are expanding that work in two directions. One is to create same scale, whole brain level cell type atlases for human and nonhuman primate brains. And the other aim is to create cell type atlases for the developing brains across species, from mouse to human.”

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Recently, Zeng, her team, and other researchers from the third phase of this project, the BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network (BICAN), released a package of studies that details the most comprehensive map of the developing brain in mice, nonhuman primates, and humans so far. Beyond the enormous advancement in neuroscience knowledge that the project provided, the collaboration sets a precedent for future efforts and provides trainees with invaluable learning experiences.

Creating Connections to Characterize the Brain

Embarking on a goal as extensive as characterizing the mammalian brain required multiple skillsets from several research groups tackling different parts of the larger project. While Zeng and her team delved into the development of the mouse brain, other researchers carried out studies on developing nonhuman primate and human brains.

Photo of Arnold Kriegstein, a neurologist and neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco. Kriegstein is smiling at the camera in front of a blurred background of a bush or low tree. He has short, light hair and is wearing a grey shirt over a collared shirt and square-framed glasses.

Arnold Kriegstein studies brain development in humans and nonhuman primates. His team is interested in identifying unique features of the human brain and understanding the origins of neurodevelopmental disorders.

Arnold Kriegstein

Even within these individual working groups, collaboration abounded. For example, Arnold Kriegstein, a neurologist and neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco, partnered with researchers across the country to define and compare the development of the human and nonhuman primate brains. “By getting these experts in different realms together with complimentary expertise and technologies, I might add, has been really enlightening,” he said.

Continue reading below...
iStock
The Scientist Speaks
Virtual Laboratories for Remote Benchwork and Breakthroughs
Scientists discuss the advent of robotically run research and the new era of academic cloud labs on the horizon.
Read More

Of course, such a large endeavor with so many moving parts required extensive amounts of coordination as well. “We had to establish mechanisms for transferring data as well as samples back and forth. It took quite a bit of logistical work to make sure everything was coordinated,” Kriegstein said. The various teams also held regular meetings to update the others about their progress, challenges, and nomenclature. “We want to make sure we're all speaking the same language,” Kriegstein said.

Zeng added that, when exploring features across species, this type of communication was imperative for proper data analysis. “It's very important to integrate data across species, so we understand the similarity and difference right between species. We understand what can be modeled in the maps, whereas what properties are really unique to the human brain itself,” she said. She added that that the BICAN groups’ example of scientific collaboration, including data sharing and standardization, can serve as a model for future efforts in the field.

New Cells in the Developing Brain and New Opportunities for Budding Researchers

A spatial visualization of GABA-producing neurons in the telencephalon based on age (top left) and cell type (top right). In the middle, a line of images shows individual cells mapped to these spatial diagrams based on their expression of key lineage genes. On the bottom, a line of images shows the location of the identified neurons in the adult brain.

Hongkui Zeng and her group combined single cell transcriptomics with spatial transcriptomics to study cell types in the developing mouse brains. In one study, they focused on GABAergic neurons to see how these cells changed in their function and location over time.

van Velthoven et al., Nature 2025

While the work required extra organization and communication, Zeng and Kriegstein agreed that it is an example of how the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Across the entire BICAN team, the researchers developed the most comprehensive atlases of mouse, nonhuman primate, and human cell types in the developing brain of these species to date.

Zeng’s group showed that neuronal cell types in the mouse visual cortex are not fixed upon their generation and instead continue to diversify after the animal’s birth.3 “It just really suggests the importance of the cell type diversification coupled with the maturation of the circuit through the extensive postnatal stages that can be influenced by environment,” she said.

Separately, her team explored neurons that exert their effects through the neurotransmitter GABA (GABAergic) in the telencephalon, the largest region of the brain that includes the cortex. They showed that this region is home to several diverse types of cells with a variety of functions and that many of them migrate extensively during brain development.4

“All this work can be applied into cross species comparison as well [and] lay the foundation for us to begin to understand the development of cell types in a human brain, which is much harder to study comprehensively,” Zeng said.

Meanwhile, while studying human brain development, Kriegstein’s group identified a type of progenitor cell that gave rise to one of three distinct cell types: GABAergic neurons, oligodendrocyte precursors, and astrocytes.5 Intriguingly, the team noticed that the gene expression pattern for this tripotential cell matched that of cancer stem cells in glioblastoma.

Photograph of Li Wang, a postdoctoral researcher in Arnold Kriegstein’s lab studying human brain development. Wang is standing in front of a background of mountains and blue water on a clear day. He has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black jacket over a blue shirt.

Li Wang is a postdoctoral researcher in Arnold Kriegstein’s lab who led part of the work studying human brain development. Collaborative projects like BICAN allow trainees like Wang to experience working and publishing alongside other research teams.

Li Wang

“With that insight, we're now trying to propose to look more carefully at mechanisms involved in the production of those cell types to see if we can find some therapeutic opportunities where we might be able to manipulate the cells in a way that would prevent or slow down the growth of the tumors,” Kriegstein said.

Another exciting outcome, Kriegstein noted, was the positive benefits the collaborative projects provide for trainees. “It's wonderful to see these young people who are really energized and creative and so smart. So, that's been one of the real pleasures of this collaboration,” he said. He added that the BICAN project and its predecessors have allowed trainees among the different teams to write manuscripts and organize and run annual meetings with each other. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to energize this next generation and give them some guidance and actually let them flourish in a way that they may not in their individual labs,” Kriegstein said.

Taking Normal Brain Findings to Disease

In 2027, the BICAN project will wrap up. “It's been a huge effort, but very rewarding,” Kriegstein said. “This effort, which is NIH funded, will have an impact that extends well beyond ourselves, the investigators who are generating the data.”

The researchers on the BICAN project regularly upload their findings to an online atlas that others can access. “That really gives everybody the opportunity to look over the data and come up with their own insights,” Kriegstein said.

Additionally, Zeng and Kriegstein said that the future directions for the BRAIN Initiative are to apply the findings from BICAN and its predecessors, which studied normal brains and their development, and apply that to neurological disorders and variations. Zeng added that researchers also hope to explore functional aspects of neuron maturation, such as their connectivity and measuring circuit functions, and applying cell type information to in vitro models.

  1. Ngai J. BRAIN 2.0: Transforming neuroscience. Cell. 2022;185(1):4-8.
  2. Yao Z, et al. A high-resolution transcriptomic and spatial atlas of cell types in the whole mouse brain. Nature. 2023;624(7991):317-332.
  3. Gao Y, et al. Continuous cell-type diversification in mouse visual cortex development. Nature. 2025;647(8088):127-142.
  4. van Velthoven CTJ, et al. Transcriptomic and spatial organization of telencephalic GABAergic neurons. Nature. 2025;647(8088):143-156.
  5. Wang L, et al. Molecular and cellular dynamics of the developing human neocortex. Nature. 2025;647(8088):169-178.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo

Products

Product News

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics