Photograph of Humsa Venkatesh
Humsa Venkatesh Probes Cancer’s Grip on the Brain
At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the cancer biologist is combining research into the tumor microenvironment with the principles of neuroscience to tease apart how cancers grow—and how to stop them.
Close-up of baby olive ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea)
Moving Sea Turtle Eggs May Affect Hatchling Development
Margaret Osborne | Jul 28, 2022 | 5 min read

Hatchlings from eggs incubated in a natural nest were larger, exhibited faster neuronal development, and performed better on a motor activity test than those from eggs that were incubated in a hatchery, a study finds.

Hippocampal neurons are labeled in blue and purple on a black background
New Role for Leptin: Promoting Synapse Formation in Rat Neurons
Abby Olena, PhD | May 20, 2021 | 3 min read
The hormone, which is well known for regulating appetite, appears to influence neuronal development—a finding that could shed light on disorders such as autism that involve dysfunctional synapse formation.
Image of the Day: Neuron Guides
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 27, 2019 | 1 min read
A gene helps motor neurons successfully venture out from the spinal cord to muscles during mouse development.
Image of the Day: New Neurons
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 28, 2018 | 1 min read
Scientists discover a molecular factor that allows them to follow neurons from birth to maturity.
Flickers of Hope
Anna Azvolinsky | Nov 1, 2017 | 8 min read
Li-Huei Tsai began her career in cancer biology, then took a fearless leap into neuroscience, making singular breakthroughs along the way.
Contributors
Jef Akst and Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2017 issue of The Scientist.
Advancing Techniques Reveal the Brain’s Impressive Diversity
Sara B. Linker, Fred H. Gage, and Tracy A. Bedrosian | Nov 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
No two neurons are alike. What does that mean for brain function?
Infographic: Understanding Our Diverse Brain
Fred H. Gage, Tracy A. Bedrosian, and Sara B. Linker | Oct 31, 2017 | 2 min read
Recent advances in single-cell omics and other techniques are revealing variation at genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, and posttranscriptomic levels.
Image of the Day: Fly Sight
The Scientist Staff | Sep 3, 2017 | 1 min read
In the developing Drosophila visual system, signals from glia cultivate the growth of neurons from immature cells.
Developing Brains in Dishes
Ashley P. Taylor | Apr 26, 2017 | 3 min read
Two studies report methods to mimic human fetal brain development using neurons derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells that form 3-D, brain-like structures. 
CRISPR-Based Therapy Prevents Retinal Degeneration
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 14, 2017 | 3 min read
An experimental treatment sacrifices rod cell function to save cone cells in mice, preventing retinal degeneration, researchers report. 
Nascent Neurons Journey Through Newborn Brain
Anna Azvolinsky | Oct 6, 2016 | 4 min read
Young cells make their way to the frontal lobe to create new circuits in the brains of infants, researchers report. 
Identity-Shifting Brain Cells
Ruth Williams | Sep 10, 2015 | 3 min read
Cortical interneurons in mice exhibit activity-dependent alterations to their characteristic firing patterns.
Gene Linked to Pain Insensitivity
Kerry Grens | May 27, 2015 | 1 min read
People with a congenital disorder that makes them unable to feel pain have mutations in a histone-modifying gene. 
Minis Ensure Synaptic Maturation
Tracy Vence | May 7, 2014 | 3 min read
Once considered neurotransmission-related noise, scientists now show that the spontaneous release of presynaptic vesicles is imperative for the maturation of Drosophila synapses.
Lifelong Neuronal Rebirth
Kate Yandell | Feb 20, 2014 | 4 min read
Neuronal regeneration in the human adult brain is more widespread than previously thought. 
Nascent Neurons Break Free
Kerry Grens | Jan 9, 2014 | 3 min read
Neuronal precursors are partially dismantled during early development before they find their fate.  
An Olfaction Odyssey
Megan Scudellari | Oct 1, 2013 | 9 min read
Thanks to a book, a war, and a big green caterpillar, John Hildebrand found himself mapping the exquisite and surprising wiring of the insect olfactory system.
Neurons Live Longer in New Brains
Sabrina Richards | Feb 25, 2013 | 3 min read
Transplanting mouse neurons into rats allows the neurons to survive twice as long as they would in mice.
