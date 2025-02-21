the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Exploring New Ways that the Brain Rewires

Researchers identified new drivers in neuron remodeling, shedding light on how the brain refines neural circuitry during development.

Shelby Bradford, PhD
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| 4 min read
Illustration of multiple blue and yellow neurons connected into a complex network.

Excess neuron connections are trimmed back, but the mechanisms and regulation of this neural remodeling remain poorly understood.

©istock, fatido

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

During brain development, an excess of neurons and neurites, the cellular projections that will eventually develop into axons and dendrites, are produced. These are later scaled back either by pruning of unneeded projections or apoptosis of whole cells. Aberrations in this process have been associated with neurological conditions like autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.1,2 Better understanding of the mechanisms underlying this remodeling could provide new insights into these disorders or inform novel therapeutic strategies.

Research on remodeling in flies has largely focused on a few different types of neurons; in these populations, the steroid hormone ecdysone is a key driver of this developmental process.3 However, many other types of neurons remain underexplored, leaving the possibility of novel regulatory mechanisms open. “We still don't have a really good grasp on all the genetic and molecular mechanisms that can drive these processes,” said Katherine Lehmann, a neurobiologist who is currently a science policy fellow at the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In a study published in the Journal of Cell Biology, Lehmann and her colleagues at the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) identified a population of neurons that underwent remodeling through distinct mechanisms compared to previously studied cells.4 The findings help scientists better understand this process in brain development and neurological disorders.

When Lehmann began her doctoral research in Marc Freeman’s group at OHSU, her first goal was to identify neuron populations that underwent remodeling by distinct mechanisms. To do so, Lehmann screened 5,500 fly lines for gene expression in the ventral nerve cord, similar to the spinal cord in vertebrates, in the stage just prior to metamorphosis. By studying how gene expression patterns changed over time, she identified a population of motor neurons called Beat-Va neurons, that had not previously been studied in the context of developmental remodeling.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Immunology
Stay Salty: Maternal Diet Affects an Offspring’s Neuronal Taste Circuit
Read More

Within the Beat-Va neurons, the researchers observed two populations of these cells: lateral and medial (Beat-VaL and Beat-VaM, respectively). Imaging the cells throughout the early stages of metamorphosis revealed that populations of Beat-VaL neurons in certain abdominal regions underwent apoptosis but remained intact in other regions. Beat-VaM neurons avoided cell death in multiple areas of the body, but many of their neurites were pruned away.

To determine if ecdysone controlled either of these remodeling processes, the researchers blocked the hormone signaling in the cells. Beat-VaM remodeling was unaffected, but this blockade prevented apoptosis in Beat-VaL cells.

To explore the body segment-specific cell death of the Beat-VaL population, the team investigated the expression of the gene Abdominal-B, which defines the boundary between anterior and posterior cells. The expression of Abdominal-B in Beat-VaL neurons corresponded with the segments that experienced loss of these cells during maturation, and knockdown of this gene led to reduced Beat-VaL cell death.

Illustration of multiple blue and yellow neurons connected into a complex network.

Researchers identified medial Beat-Va neurons underwent a pruning mechanism that was independent of their ecdysone signaling.

Katy Lehmann

Next, they explored remodeling in the Beat-VaM neurons. “The surprising thing is that it is ecdysone-independent,” said Jean-Maurice Dura, a neuroscientist at the National Center of Scientific Research who was not involved in the study. “In the [fly brain], if you block the ecdysone signaling within [other types of neurons], you block everything.”

To confirm that these Beat-VaM neurons did not respond to ecdysone signaling, Lehmann tried various approaches to inhibit the activity of this molecule. “The neurons didn't care. They just kept remodeling,” she recalled. “That sort of led us to explore sort of novel ideas of like, all right, what if it isn't a cell intrinsic mechanism?”

Although these neurons remodeled independently of ecdysone, these cells underwent neurite pruning after the release of the hormone. During this developmental period, ecdysone drives some astrocytes in the larva to become phagocytic. When the researchers blocked ecdysone signaling in astrocytes, these cells did not become phagocytes and Beat-VaM pruning was subsequently reduced.

“Everything we found that stopped remodeling also stopped astrocyte transformation, which opens up this really interesting question of like, what is going on during astrocyte transformation that is so important for these neurons to fall apart,” Lehmann said.

To further study these phagocytic cells’ role in Beat-VaM pruning, the team knocked down individual genes that corresponded to cell surface markers. They observed that while some of these resulted in the neurons fragmenting but the debris not being cleared, manipulations that prevented phagocyte transformation resulted in a loss of neuron pruning, supporting an active role of these phagocytic cells in Beat-VaM neuron remodeling.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
Visualizing Axon Pruning
Read More

Dura said that he is interested in seeing future exploration into how these phagocytic cells contribute to the neuron fragmentation. Madison Hupp, a graduate student in Freeman’s group and study coauthor, said that exploring this mechanism is something the group wants to follow up on.

Hupp added that their findings in the Beat-Va neurons encouraged the team to explore more neuron populations and their remodeling mechanisms. “We're finding that it's even more diverse,” she said. “It’s kind of interesting how you have kind of the same processes happening, but it's happening in so many different ways.”

  1. Ishizuka K, et al. Rare genetic variants in CX3CR1 and their contribution to the increased risk of schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders. Transl Psychiatry. 2017;7(8):e1184.
  2. Neniskyte U, Gross CT. Errant gardeners: Glial-cell-dependent synaptic pruning and neurodevelopmental disorders. Nat Rev Neurosci. 2017;18(11):658-670.
  3. Yaniv SP, Schuldiner O. A fly’s view of neuronal remodeling. Wiley Interdiscip Rev Dev Biol. 2016;5(5):618-635.
  4. Lehmann KS, et al. Astrocyte-dependent local neurite pruning in Beat-Va neurons. J Cell Biol. 2025;224(1):e202312043.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an assistant editor for The Scientist. She earned her PhD from West Virginia University in immunology and microbiology and completed an AAAS Mass Media fellowship.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
An illustration of animal and tree silhouettes.

From Water Bears to Grizzly Bears: Unusual Animal Models

Taconic Biosciences
Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo

Products

Product News

Photo of a researcher overseeing large scale production processes in a laboratory.

Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity

Thermo Fisher Logo
Discover a serum-free way to produce dendritic cells and macrophages for cell therapy applications.

Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

Thermo Fisher Logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

An illustration of an mRNA molecule in front of a multicolored background.

Generating High-Quality mRNA for In Vivo Delivery with Lipid Nanoparticles

Thermo Fisher Logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.