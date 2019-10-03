ADVERTISEMENT
brain development

a human neuron illuminated in bright green on a black background.
Mitochondrial Metabolism Dictates Neurons’ Growth Rate
Katherine Irving | Jan 30, 2023 | 4 min read
Altering the rate of respiration in mitochondria changes how fast neurons grow, making mouse neurons grow more like human ones and vice versa, a study finds.
A cross-section of a mouse hypothalamus, where cells of the arcuate nucleus are shown in bright green at the bottom.
Methylation in Young Brains May Be Key to Obesity: Mouse Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Oct 19, 2022 | 4 min read
Epigenetic events, such as methylation, during early brain development in mice occur in genomic regions associated with BMI in humans, according to a new study.
A Rising Star Launches Brain Power into Outer Space
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Rising Star Launches Brain Power into Outer Space
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | 1 min read
Alysson Muotri shares how tapping into his inner creative spark fuels his pursuit of science.
a section of a rat brain is imaged in dull green. a much brighter green human organoid takes up a large portion of the left side of the brain.
Researchers Transplant Human Neurons into Rat Brains
Katherine Irving | Oct 12, 2022 | 2 min read
The human cells, engineered to respond to blue light, influenced rat behavior when stimulated.
pregnant belly clad in hospital gown with IV line going into hand
Registry Review Casts Doubt on Causal Link Between Maternal Infection and Autism
Charles Q. Choi, Spectrum | Sep 26, 2022 | 4 min read
Maternal infection during pregnancy may be associated with autism, as previous studies have suggested—but perhaps not in a causal way.
Visualize Transcript Location with Spatial Biology Techniques
Unraveling the Cellular and Subcellular Landscape Using Spatial Biology
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Resolve Biosciences | 1 min read
How to visualize gene expression patterns in situ
Newborn baby rats lie in a basket
Mother’s Circadian Rhythms Mirrored in Fetal Rat Brains
Bianca Nogrady | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
Before their own central clocks develop, the brains of fetal rats detect their mother’s metabolic cycle to help regulate the expression of certain genes.
Conceptual image showing molecules making up a brain shape
The Noncoding Regulators of the Brain
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Sep 12, 2022 | 10+ min read
Noncoding RNAs are proving to be critical players in the evolution of brain anatomy and cognitive complexity.
Gaining Biological Insights into Brain Development Using Single Cell Technologies
Gaining Biological Insights into Brain Development Using Single Cell Technologies
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with 10x Genomics | 1 min read
Richard Smith will discuss the importance of ionic flux in in utero neuronal development.
Illustration of RNAs
Infographic: Noncoding RNA in the Brain
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Sep 12, 2022 | 4 min read
Neurologically important noncoding RNAs come in many shapes and sizes.
illustration of a branching neuron
Different Forms of Autism Have Opposite Problems with Brain Precursor Cells
Charles Choi | Jun 13, 2022 | 3 min read
Compared with cells taken from non-autistic controls, neural precursors from autistic boys proliferated in atypical ways, a small study finds.
Antibiotics May Influence Brain Development
Antibiotics May Influence Brain Development
Roni Dengler, PhD | Jan 10, 2022 | 3 min read
Low doses of continuous penicillin exposure altered mouse pups’ microbiomes and gene expression in brain areas associated with emotional and cognitive function.
Conceptual image of an embryo with sound waves
Embryonic Eavesdropping: How Animals Hear and Respond to Sound
Amanda Heidt | Nov 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
Recent findings buck the traditional idea that embryos are passive agents and instead suggest that by tuning into vibrations, organisms can better prepare to enter the outside world.
Study Looks for Effects of Fetal Exposure to Air Pollution
Jef Akst | Aug 1, 2021 | 5 min read
By measuring various pollutants in the immediate vicinity of pregnant women and tracking brain development of their children, researchers in Barcelona aim to untangle any influence the former has on the latter.
early-life stress, histone, chromatin, epigenetics, epigenetic modification, methylation, DNA, protein, stress, adversity, mice, genetics, genomics
Early-Life Stress Exerts Long-Lasting Effects Via Epigenome
Asher Jones | Mar 18, 2021 | 5 min read
In mice, epigenetic marks made on histones during infancy influence depression-like behavior during adulthood. A drug that reverses the genomic tags appears to undo the damage.
Study Points to Novel Role for Microglia in Down Syndrome
Catherine Offord | Oct 6, 2020 | 4 min read
Overactive immune cells identified in a mouse model and in postmortem human brain tissue may offer a potential therapeutic target for cognitive delays associated with the condition, researchers report.
Image of the Day: Slow-Growing Brains
Amy Schleunes | Apr 8, 2020 | 1 min read
Scans of eight fossilized adult and infant Australopithecus afarensis skulls reveal a prolonged period of brain growth during development that may have set the stage for extended childhood learning in later hominins.
Image of the Day: Brainless Frogs
Amy Schleunes | Feb 18, 2020 | 1 min read
Without a brain, the frog embryo immune system doesn’t receive the signals it needs to mobilize macrophages and fight infections.
Researchers Implant Memories in Zebra Finch Brains
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 3, 2019 | 4 min read
Juvenile birds learn the length of the sounds in a song from a false memory introduced via optogenetics, instead of from real interactions with a tutor bird.
