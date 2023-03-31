Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering

Brain organoids—3D mini brains grown in cell culture from human pluripotent stem cells—are useful models for studying neurodevelopment and brain disorders. However, creating organoids that closely mimic human brains presents significant challenges, such as providing the right architectural support, biomolecular signals, vascularization, and non-neural cells over time and space to guide development, organization, and function.

