Neurons (green) fire differently depending on whether the astrocytes (red) they are grown with are cultivated from people with or without fragile X.

Astrocytes Fuel Erratic Firing in Fragile X Neurons

Histology of brain

Rare Autism-Linked Mutation Starves Growing Neurons of Essential Nutrients

Histology showing IL-6 expression

Immune Molecule Alters Cellular Makeup of Human Brain Organoids

Complete model of fly brain neuron connections

How Larval Fruit Fly Brains Convert Sensory Signals to Movement

A mutated cell with a spiky membrane

Mutations in Autism-Linked Gene Cause Membrane Mischief

Coronal section of a brain

Immunity-Linked Genes Expressed Differently in Brains of Autistic People

Panels showing different kinds of microglia

Mapping Tool Reveals Microglia’s Shape-Shifting Secrets

pregnant belly clad in hospital gown with IV line going into hand

Registry Review Casts Doubt on Causal Link Between Maternal Infection and Autism

A pregnant woman gets her blood pressure checked by a doctor

U.K. Health Authority Investigates Epilepsy Drug’s Link to Autism

Colorful DNA strands

Scans of Sundry Variant Types Uncover Autism-Linked Genes

smiling woman with hands on hips with blackboard in background

In Deep Water With Gül Dölen

illustration of brain with DNA strand coming out the top

Genetic Underpinnings of Brain Activity May Differ in Autism

illustration of multiple brain scan images

Power Shortages Dim Results of Many Neuroimaging Studies

illustration of neurons in blue with synapses lighting up

Gut Molecule Linked to Decreased Myelination in Mouse Brains

Microscopy image showing patches of magenta and green

Three Autism-Linked Genes Converge on Tweaks to Cells’ Timing

December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

