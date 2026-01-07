Postdoc Portrait: Zahra Nawaz

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Zahra Nawaz, a postdoctoral research fellow in Fikri Avci’s lab at Emory University School of Medicine. My research focuses on understanding immune mechanisms at the cellular and molecular levels, particularly T cell biology, antigen presentation, and glycoprotein-mediated immune signaling. Using both in vitro and in vivo models, I aim to translate basic immunology discoveries into potential therapeutic strategies.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My interest in science began early, inspired by my father, a teacher who once taught chemistry. Our conversations about how things work sparked my curiosity about the natural world and a deep fascination with how living organisms function. I became eager to understand life at the molecular level, believing that uncovering these intricate mechanisms could help answer fundamental biological questions.

As an undergraduate, I was drawn to studying cell cycle regulation, recognizing that disrupted control of cell division is a hallmark of cancer. This curiosity led me to pursue a PhD focused on uncovering key regulators of cell division and exploring how these mechanisms could be targeted for therapeutic benefit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, my focus shifted toward immunology. Witnessing the global impact of immune responses deepened my interest in understanding immune cell differentiation, particularly CD4⁺ T cells—the central players of adaptive immunity. This transition allowed me to combine my background in molecular biology with my passion for exploring how immune mechanisms can be harnessed to advance human health.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

My favorite research project focuses on understanding how MHC class II molecules recognize and present glycopeptide epitopes to CD4⁺ T cells, ultimately influencing T cell differentiation. Using both in vivo mouse models and in vitro human PBMC cultures, I aim to dissect the molecular signals and key players involved in this process. This project excites me because it bridges fundamental immunology with translational potential, unraveling basic mechanisms of antigen presentation that could guide the design of more effective vaccines and immunotherapies.

I’ve always loved mystery and storytelling, and this project feels much like solving a scientific mystery; each experiment reveals a new clue that brings me closer to understanding how the immune system deciphers complex molecular information to shape adaptive responses.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been the moment I first discovered something truly novel, an unexpected result that challenged what I thought I knew. During my PhD, while studying key regulators of cell division, I uncovered a previously unrecognized interaction that played a crucial role in mitotic progression. That experience transformed the way I viewed science. it wasn’t just about confirming hypotheses, but about embracing the unknown and following where the data leads.

Later, as I transitioned into immunology, I felt that same excitement while observing how subtle molecular differences in antigen presentation could drastically alter T cell responses. Each of these moments reminded me why I love research: the thrill of discovery, the creativity in designing experiments, and the sense that even small insights contribute to a larger understanding of life and health. Those experiences continue to fuel my curiosity and passion for exploring the immune system’s complexity.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

If I could be a laboratory instrument, I would be a confocal microscope. I’ve always been a visual person, and during my PhD, using the confocal felt like peering into a hidden world where cells revealed their inner stories through light and color. It’s fascinating how this instrument captures intricate spatial details, turning invisible molecular interactions into vivid, three-dimensional images.

Being a confocal microscope would mean having the power to visualize complexity with clarity. To focus precisely, layer by layer, until the complete picture emerges. I love that blend of art and science, where data becomes something beautiful and informative at the same time. Just like a confocal, I’m drawn to seeing things from different depths and perspectives, uncovering fine details that others might overlook. It’s that curiosity and appreciation for visual discovery that makes the confocal my perfect scientific alter ego.

