Jake Scott, MD is a board-certified infectious diseases physician and Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. He sees patients, directs the antibiotic stewardship program, and teaches clinical medicine. His research and publications focus on optimizing antimicrobial use and on vaccine safety and efficacy; he maintains an open-access database cataloguing more than 300 randomized vaccine trials. He contributes evidence-based commentary for outlets such as STAT and CIDRAP and speaks to national media on infectious disease and public health topics.