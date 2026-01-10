Jake Scott wears a dark suit jacket and a white button-down.

Jake Scott, MD

Jake Scott, MD is a board-certified infectious diseases physician and Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. He sees patients, directs the antibiotic stewardship program, and teaches clinical medicine. His research and publications focus on optimizing antimicrobial use and on vaccine safety and efficacy; he maintains an open-access database cataloguing more than 300 randomized vaccine trials. He contributes evidence-based commentary for outlets such as STAT and CIDRAP and speaks to national media on infectious disease and public health topics.

A young boy gets a vaccine in his arm from a doctor wearing blue gloves.

RFK Jr. Guts US Childhood Vaccine Schedule Despite Decades-Long Safety Record

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

