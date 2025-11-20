Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Biotium, a leading innovator in life science reagents, is excited to introduce TyraMax™ Amplification Dyes and Kits. Designed for superior brightness, photostability, and stability in amplification buffer compared to competitor reagents, TyraMax™ dyes deliver the best performance in tyramide signal amplification (TSA) for spatial biology and multiplex fluorescence imaging.

The TyraMax™ line offers the widest selection of dye colors on the market, with unique options spanning from blue to near-infrared for unmatched multiplexing flexibility and spectral panel design. All TyraMax™ dyes, including near-IR dyes, are chemically stable in amplification buffer for at least 24 hours. This makes them ideal for automated staining workflows in spatial biology platforms with more resistance to oxidation unlike other TSA dyes. Compared to conventional immunofluorescence, TyraMax™ Dyes provide up to 100-fold higher detection sensitivity when used with TSA while maintaining sharp, photostable signals for multiplex imaging workflows like cyclic immunofluorescence (CycIF).

“Advances in spatial analysis are expanding our understanding of complex biology, yet many methods still depend on underperforming traditional probes. Our next-generation TyraMax™ dyes complement these innovations with improved performance and panel flexibility for researchers.” -Lori Roberts PhD, Director of Bioscience

TyraMax™ Amplification Dyes and Kits Key Features:

Largest selection of tyramide dye colors available, from blue to near-IR

Stable in amplification buffer for at least 24 hours, including near-IR dyes

Brighter and more photostable than competitor TSA dyes

Available as standalone dyes, trial sizes, or multiplex dye sets

Compatible with automated workflows using Biotium’s Tyramide Amplification Buffer Plus

For maximum flexibility, Biotium offers several ready-to-use dye set options for custom panel development or large-scale experiments:

TyraMax™ 3-Plex Amplification Dye Set with DAPI (Cat. No. 33029)

TyraMax™ 5-Plex Amplification Dye Set with DAPI (Cat. No. 33030)

TyraMax™ Amplification Dye Spectral Sampler (Cat. No. 33031)

TyraMax™ Dyes outperform leading competitors such as Thermo Fisher’s Aluora® Spatial Dyes and Opal® Polaris from Akoya Biosciences in brightness and stability at a more accessible price point.

Biotium’s TyraMax™ line empowers researchers with the confidence to build and optimize complex panels for spatial omics, tissue mapping, and other cutting-edge imaging applications. TyraMax™ Dyes expand Biotium’s innovative line of tools for Tyramide Signal Amplification, and are available through Biotium and authorized distributors worldwide.