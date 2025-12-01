Top Innovations Header
Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Submit a cutting-edge product or technology for the chance to be recognized as one of The Scientist’s 2026 Top Innovations.

The Scientist’s Top Innovations competition honors the most exciting breakthroughs shaping the future of research, biotechnology, and healthcare. From cutting-edge instruments to fresh takes on proven methods, each year’s winners highlight the technologies driving discovery and transforming lives.

We want to hear from you—whether you are an individual tinkering away at the bench or a company with a dedicated R&D team, we want to showcase the technologies that have excited you the most.

To capture a broad spectrum of technologies, our competition is split into four categories.

Lab Research Tools: Innovations that support groundbreaking research in a variety of life science fields

Biotechnology: High-tech advancements in therapeutics, biomanufacturing, agriculture, and beyond 

Healthcare and Diagnostics: Diagnostic tests, medical devices, and more striving to bring healthcare to the next level

Emerging Startup Technologies: The newest innovations looking to disrupt the market

Submitting is quick and easy. Just tell us why your innovation deserves recognition in one of the four contest categories. The submission window will close Monday, March 23, 2026.

We are eager to see what groundbreaking advancements you bring to our attention this year. Please complete a brief questionnaire and make sure that the product or technology you are entering was first commercially available to the public between March 15, 2025 and March 15, 2026. Entries will only be considered in one category, so choose the one that best suits your innovation.

To learn more about the history of our Top Innovations competition, read about previous winners here.

top_innovations@the-scientist.com

Disclaimer: The Scientist may move submissions into better-fit categories, if necessary.

