Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with a mission to enable customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. The company supports scientific research, healthcare, and innovation by providing a comprehensive portfolio of instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that help customers solve complex challenges and advance discovery. Serving customers across academic, government, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical, and industrial markets, Thermo Fisher combines global scale with deep scientific and technical expertise to support work spanning research and development, diagnostics, and manufacturing. The company's integrated solutions are designed to improve productivity, accelerate timelines, and enhance data quality across a wide range of scientific applications. With operations around the world, Thermo Fisher Scientific is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality products and services while fostering collaboration and innovation. Guided by a strong culture of integrity, inclusion, and sustainability, the company continues to invest in technologies and partnerships that help advance science and address some of the world's most pressing health and environmental challenges.

Thermo Scientific X and S Series General Purpose Centrifuges

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Automating High-Throughput Therapeutic Protein Expression

Reliable Growth Factors Advancing iPSC Applications

Showcasing the Importance of Molecular Testing for Vector-Borne Diseases

A Practical Guide to Real-Time PCR

Multiplexing PCR Technologies for Biopharmaceutical Research

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Applied Biosystems™ VeriFlex™ System: True Temperature Control for PCR Protocols

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Scientific™ IntelliStack™ CO2 and Non-CO2 Incubator Shakers

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity

Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

January 2026

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Maximizing Cancer Research Model Systems

Refeyn named in the Sunday Times 100 Tech list of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies

Parse Biosciences and Graph Therapeutics Partner to Build Large Functional Immune Perturbation Atlas

Sino Biological's Launch of SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kits Pioneers a New Era in High-Throughout Kinase Inhibitor Screening

SPT Labtech enables automated Twist Bioscience NGS library preparation workflows on SPT's firefly platform