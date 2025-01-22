Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with a mission to enable customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. The company supports scientific research, healthcare, and innovation by providing a comprehensive portfolio of instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that help customers solve complex challenges and advance discovery.Serving customers across academic, government, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical, and industrial markets, Thermo Fisher combines global scale with deep scientific and technical expertise to support work spanning research and development, diagnostics, and manufacturing. The company’s integrated solutions are designed to improve productivity, accelerate timelines, and enhance data quality across a wide range of scientific applications.Serving customers across academic, government, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical, and industrial markets, Thermo Fisher combines global scale with deep scientific and technical expertise to support work spanning research and development, diagnostics, and manufacturing. The company’s integrated solutions are designed to improve productivity, accelerate timelines, and enhance data quality across a wide range of scientific applications.With operations around the world, Thermo Fisher Scientific is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality products and services while fostering collaboration and innovation. Guided by a strong culture of integrity, inclusion, and sustainability, the company continues to invest in technologies and partnerships that help advance science and address some of the world’s most pressing health and environmental challenges.