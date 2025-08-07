An illustration of colored curved lines, resembling PCR curves.
Article

A Practical Guide to Real-Time PCR

From primer design to fluorescence analysis, this course covers essential techniques for successful real-time PCR experiments.

Real-time PCR plays a foundational role in gene expression studies, disease analysis, and molecular diagnostics. However, success depends on precise reaction setup, optimized assays, and accurate quantification. Scientists need structured, practical training in experimental design, fluorescence detection, and results interpretation to ensure reproducibility and reliability in their real-time PCR experiments.

This course includes guidance on running a qPCR experiment, how-to videos, diagrams, frequently asked questions, and best practices. Participants will learn about

  • Primer and probe design for real-time PCR specificity
  • Standard curve development and cycle threshold–based quantification methods
  • Troubleshooting primer-dimers and poor efficiency
  • Gene expression workflows for disease and biomarker studies

