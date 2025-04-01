the-scientist Logo
Thermo Scientific™ IntelliStack™ CO2 and Non-CO2 Incubator Shakers

Count on Thermo Scientific™ IntelliStack™ Incubator Shakers and CO2 Incubator Shakers to provide accurate, adjustable and reproducible growth conditions for your mammalian, bacterial and yeast cell culture and other applications. 

Whether you need one unit or multiple, you can customise your setup according to your workflow requirements and processing volume as your needs evolve. 

See for yourself how this fully integrated shaking solution with touchscreen environmental control features stacks up.

  • Easy-to-use Design: Effortlessly load and unload consumables with the convenient slide-out platform and clearly view your samples with LED interior lighting. Bidirectional UV lighting, rounded corners and a mirror-finish stainless-steel interior chamber make for easy cleaning. The sealed access port on the left side of every unit enables the addition of equipment, sensors, tubing or cables.
  •  Large capacity: The spacious interior chamber and large 35 x 22 in. platform hold up to eight 5 L shaker flasks when using adhesive mats and are compatible with a variety of accessories. 
  • Intuitive touchscreen display: With an intuitive touchscreen interface, precision, control and confidence are at your fingertips. Easily program customized protocols and experiments and monitor the incubation process in real time. 
  • Reliable sample protection: A steam generator and carboy kit (sold separately) let you control humidity, while a calibration system, thermal protection switches and parameter alarms provide reliable sample protection. You may also store, retrieve and analyse run data through the touchscreen interface and control user access for enhanced security.
  •  Efficient and quiet operation: Gentle shaking ramp up and ramp down helps minimize cell damage. An insulated chamber design with hydrocarbon refrigeration enables improved energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Product Specifications

Temperature range
4 to 60°C
Temperature accuracy
0.1°C
Temperature uniformity at 37°C
±0.3°C
Temperature recovery time at 37°C
≤6 min
Humidity range
Ambient RH + 10% to 90% RH
Platform dimensions
35.4 x 22.0 in. (900 x 560 mm)
Max load
20 kg
Noise level≤60 dB
Internal dimensions (W x D x H)39.6 x 27.2 x 13.7 in. (1005 x 690 x 347 mm)
External dimensions (W x D x H55.1 x 34.9 x 26.8 in. (1400 x 886 x 680 mm)

