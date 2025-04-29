How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.
Video

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Today’s thermocyclers are more intuitive and flexible, letting scientists focus on their experiments rather than their instruments.

Real-time PCR is an important tool for life scientists looking to evaluate gene expression. While the chemical reaction underpinning the technique is relatively simple, real-time PCR instruments can be tricky to operate, thereby potentially causing more user errors. Many machines also require a dedicated external computer terminal for data collection, processing, and analysis. The latest real-time PCR systems are designed with streamlining the workflow in mind, offering features such as interchangeable blocks for more flexibility or built-in computers and touchscreens for easier operation.

Download this video to learn how the QuantStudio™ line of real-time PCR systems lets scientists focus on their work rather than their instruments.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

