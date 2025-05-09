iStock
Video

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Fuel your research with our high-quality TaqMan™ Assays and probes. Experience unmatched performance, reliability, and detailed support tailored to your scientific needs. Click to explore our comprehensive coverage options now!

Share


At Thermo Fisher Scientific, we prioritize reliable and accurate results with our Applied Biosystems™ TaqMan™ Assays and probes. Offering excellent coverage and proven reliability, our products ensure high sensitivity and data consistency, essential for your research needs. Enjoy cost-effectiveness, fast turnaround times, and exceptional performance. Our user-friendly website makes ordering easy, and our comprehensive support ensures you get the help you need. Choose TaqMan solutions to fuel your discoveries with confidence. Click to explore our comprehensive TaqMan offerings now!

Sponsored by

  • Thermo Fisher Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, DeoSum

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Scientist Placeholder Image

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours

iStock

Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 Confocal Imaging Reader

agilent technologies logo