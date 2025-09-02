3D rendered stem cells surrounded by an extracellular matrix and fibroblast growth factor
Whitepaper

Advancing iPSC Research with Reliable Growth Factors

Consistent basic fibroblast growth factor performance helps scientists ensure seamless transitions in stem cell culture and therapeutic manufacturing.

Basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF) is essential for sustaining pluripotency and enabling lineage-specific differentiation during induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) research workflows. In translational applications, switching from research-grade to GMP-grade reagents, or vice versa, often introduces uncertainties that can disrupt experimental or clinical progress. Functional equivalence across bFGF grades is a key solution for maintaining iPSC workflow continuity.

Download this white paper to discover how ensuring high-quality bFGF across grades via functional equivalence data streamlines research and clinical stem cell culture applications.

