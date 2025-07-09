DNA and pills, conceptual illustration of the relationship between genetics and therapeutic development
eBook

Multiplexing PCR Technologies for Biopharmaceutical Research

In the dynamic biotechnology and biopharmaceutical science fields, qPCR and dPCR multiplexing has emerged as a crucial technique for accelerated and consistent research workflows.

Multiplexed quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) enable scientists to measure multiple targets in a single reaction, reducing sample consumption, increasing throughput, and improving data precision. For biopharmaceutical industry professionals, this means faster target validation, more efficient screening, and accelerated discovery and development timelines.

Download this ebook to learn how quantitative genetic technologies with multiplexing capabilities help scientists integrate molecular techniques for expansive drug discovery and development.

