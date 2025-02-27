the-scientist Logo
3D rendered cross section of influenza viruses, showing surface proteins on the outside and single stranded RNA inside the virus
eBook

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

Molecular detection technologies help scientists rapidly and reliably find and address ever-evolving pathogens with optimal accuracy and sensitivity.

Basic research on prevalent and neglected infectious diseases and pathogens is crucial for new treatment, diagnostic, and prevention strategies, translating advancements from the laboratory to the clinic. To obtain the most efficient and precise pathogen identification, scientists turn to genetic techniques such as PCR, Sanger sequencing, and microarrays, which offer solutions to common research challenges.

Download this ebook to learn about

  • Critical genetic tools and techniques for studying infectious pathogens
  • Investigating host genetics to improve tuberculosis outcomes
  • Pairing PCR and sequencing techniques to find hidden HIV reservoirs

A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

March 2025, Issue 1

