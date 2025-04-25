Applied Biosystems™ VeriFlex™ System: True Temperature Control for PCR Protocols

The Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ Real-Time PCR (qPCR) instruments build on innovations developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific™ chemists and engineers. The Applied Biosystems™ VeriFlex™ system, which enables a truly linear and precise response when compared to gradient-block thermal cyclers, is one innovation that helps bring increased control over your PCR reactions, giving you confidence that the science is the best it can be.

Download this video to learn how the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ Real-Time PCR (qPCR) instruments’ VeriFlex™ Block technology helps optimize and standardize multiplex qPCR assays.