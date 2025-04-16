the-scientist Logo
Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Next-generation natural refrigerant cooling system for centrifuges, offering a lower Global Warming Potential and reduced energy consumption.

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology are Greener by Design and bring outstanding power and enhanced sustainability to the laboratory. Equipped with a next-generation cooling system, these centrifuges exemplify technological leadership and innovation. The advanced cooling system complies with the F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 and US EPA regulations, which aim to reduce the emission of fluorinated greenhouse gases to mitigate their impact on climate change. Fluorinated gases, including hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), have a high global warming potential (GWP). These regulations seek to limit the use, production, and release of these gases.

Thermo Scientific GreenCool Technology for floor-standing centrifuges operates with carbon dioxide (CO2), a natural gas with a Global Warming Potential of 1, lower than other refrigerants. Additionally, CO2 does not deplete the ozone layer.

Beyond the F-Gas compliant technology, the centrifuges offer reduced energy consumption and excellent temperature stability, helping ensure the integrity of samples as well as precise and efficient results. Their lighter weight and reduced noise levels further enhance the laboratory environment, making it more conducive for scientists. By leveraging application-specific solutions, these models unleash the full potential of a greener technology for top performance with every spin.

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

