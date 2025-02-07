the-scientist Logo
Discover a serum-free way to produce dendritic cells and macrophages for cell therapy applications.
Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

Combining a serum-free medium with a xeno-free serum replacement creates a reliable system for generating functional dendritic cells and macrophages.

Myeloid cells such as dendritic cells and macrophages actively modulate tissue inflammatory and anticancer responses, making them promising candidates for immunotherapy. Historically, scientists used media containing fetal bovine or human serum to culture and differentiate these cell types. However, cell therapy applications prefer serum-free media because they provide greater consistency and are often required to meet regulatory standards.

In this application note, explore how scientists can couple a serum-free medium with a xeno-free serum replacement to effectively culture functional monocyte-derived dendritic cells and macrophages. 

