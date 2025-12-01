Shaping Science: Meet the 2025 Top Innovations Contest Winners

Register for free to listen to this article

The Top Innovations contest is a yearly staple for The Scientist that showcases the most transformative and useful advances in life science techniques and products. Our contest nominees continuously prove how rich the life science innovation landscape has become.

For the first time this year, we introduced four distinct categories--Biotechnology, Lab Research Tools, Healthcare and Diagnostics, and Emerging Startup Technologies—expanding the spotlight on innovation across the life sciences.

In this two-part Shaping Science episode, the 2025 Top Innovations winners introduce their technologies and highlight how they are driving research and healthcare forward.

For more information on these innovations, including insights from company representatives and scientists who have experience with these products, please read The Scientist’s Top Innovations 2025.