drug discovery

A Y-shaped pink, blue, and light green antibody is in focus on a background of blurred pink and purple color, with other antibodies out of focus in the background.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million

A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.

A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.

Don Ingber engineered cystic fibrosis airway chips that recapitulate patient symptoms.
A New Model of Lung Disease Paves the Way for Personalized Treatments
Nele Haelterman, PhD | May 9, 2022 | 4 min read
Scientists engineered a lung-on-a-chip model from patient cells that mimics cystic fibrosis.
Zebrafish with fluorescent nervous system in green.
Oust the Mouse: A Plan to Reduce Mammal Use in Drug Development
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 15, 2022 | 7 min read
The Scientist spoke to Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory’s Jim Strickland about the institute’s new MDI Bioscience initiative to perform more drug testing and development in nonmammalian models.
An Overview of High Throughput Screening
An Overview of High Throughput Screening
Tanvir Khan, PhD | 5 min read
High throughput screening (HTS) relies on liquid handling devices, robotics, plate readers, and data processing software to automatically test a large number of biological, genetic, chemical, or pharmacological samples. 
headshot man
Ophthamologist Alan Scott Dies at Age 89
Chloe Tenn | Dec 29, 2021 | 2 min read
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute scientist developed Botox for medicinal use.
images related to COVID-19 pandemic, including sign reading "please keep your distance," illustration of the virus, various pills, vaccine syringes
What We Learned About COVID-19 in 2021
Shawna Williams | Dec 16, 2021 | 3 min read
As Omicron induces a sense of deja vu at the close of the year, we look back at a few key ways in which our understanding has moved forward.
3D rendered illustration of the human gastrointestinal tract with an inset close up of the epithelium.
Exploring Preclinical Models for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Altis Biosystems | 4 min read
Learn how epithelial monolayer models help researchers discover effective therapies and biomarkers for inflammatory bowel diseases.
illustration of brain cells in blue with amyloid plaques in orange and pink immune cells
Excerpt from The Memory Thief
Lauren Aguirre | Jun 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
Author Lauren Aguirre finds reasons for optimism in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
How the Pharma Industry Pulled Off the Pivot to COVID-19
Diana Kwon | Jul 13, 2020 | 9 min read
The urgent need for tests and therapeutics has brought companies together and pushed researchers to work at breakneck speeds.
How to Speed Up Cell Therapy Development Processes
How to Speed Up Cell Therapy Development Processes
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Patrick Schmidt will explore how to streamline CAR T cell product manufacturing processes for immunotherapy. 
Gene Therapy Finds a Fertile Home in Ohio
Shawna Williams | Jan 13, 2020 | 8 min read
The midwestern state has quietly laid the groundwork for a biotech hub.
a photo of ampules stored in wire racks
Scripps Acquires Pfizer’s Massive Microbial Library
Jef Akst | Jan 9, 2020 | 5 min read
The East Coast campus of the research institute received shipments of freeze-dried or frozen samples of more than 210,000 microbial strains, which scientists plan to mine for potentially useful natural products.
Sino Biological&nbsp;
Introducing GMP-Grade Recombinant Cytokines for Stem Cell Research
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | 3 min read
Cutting edge technology delivers cytokines with high purity, high bioactivity, high batch-to-batch consistency, and high stability.
computing a cure
Artificial Intelligence Shakes Up Drug Discovery
Bianca Nogrady | May 1, 2019 | 8 min read
The pharmaceutical industry is looking to machine learning to overcome complex challenges in drug development.
small-molecule therapeutics treat cancer and other diseases
Scientists Take Aim at Disease-Causing RNAs Using Small-Molecule Drugs
Claire Asher | Apr 1, 2019 | 9 min read
Renewed interest from the biotech industry sparks hope for drugging the nucleic acid to treat cancer and other conditions.
Affinity versus Avidity: Differentiating Between Binding Phenomena
Affinity versus Avidity: Differentiating Between Binding Phenomena  
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Tim Heiseler will discuss the importance of assay design when measuring binding kinetics and affinity values, as well as strategies to mitigate avidity effects.
Frog Skin Yields Potent Painkillers, but None Clinic Ready
Shawna Williams | Jan 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Decades after their discovery by bioprospectors, amphibian-derived analgesics continue to attract scientific attention.
Sea Anemone Toxin Could Treat Autoimmunity
Jef Akst | Jan 1, 2018 | 2 min read
If successful, the treatments could alleviate patients’ pain by reducing inflammation.
Discover the Advantages to Using Label-Free Techniques for Biologics Assessment
Using Label-Free Techniques for Biologics Assessment 
Sartorius | 1 min read
Label-free techniques for analyzing biomolecular interactions offer numerous advantages for studying biological mechanisms and developing new therapeutics.
Sourcing Painkillers from Scorpions’ Stings
Abby Olena, PhD | Jan 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Compounds in the arachnids’ venom interact with ion channels to both cause and block pain.
