drug discovery

The Scientist spoke to Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory’s Jim Strickland about the institute’s new MDI Bioscience initiative to perform more drug testing and development in nonmammalian models.
High throughput screening (HTS) relies on liquid handling devices, robotics, plate readers, and data processing software to automatically test a large number of biological, genetic, chemical, or pharmacological samples.
The East Coast campus of the research institute received shipments of freeze-dried or frozen samples of more than 210,000 microbial strains, which scientists plan to mine for potentially useful natural products.