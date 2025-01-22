Turbine Over the past decade, Turbine’s interdisciplinary team of biologists and AI developers has built the world’s first interpretable cell simulation platform. Turbine’s technology addresses a critical challenge in R&D: despite an explosion of new ideas and technologies, it remains difficult to pinpoint which treatments will ultimately succeed in patients, resulting in over 90% of drug candidates failing in clinical trials and billions of dollars lost.Turbine’s virtual lab enables in silico experimentation using a vast library of cell models, patient-derived samples and virtual patients. By computationally predicting therapy effects, drug developers can focus their resources and substantially increase the likelihood new treatments will make it to the patients who need them the most.Turbine’s simulations have been validated through partnerships with leading pharmas and biotechs, including Bayer, AstraZeneca, Ono, and Cancer Research Horizons, and the company continues to integrate its platform with other AI-driven discovery tools and CROs worldwide.