Organoids: A Key Tool for Drug Discovery

Thursday, October 16, 2025

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET

Advances in 3D cell culture allow scientists to create organoids, miniature organ-like structures that have a wide range of applications for understanding various diseases and disorders. Organoids are also ideal models to help researchers develop novel therapeutics for diseases.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, Thomas Durcan, Joana Neves, Natalia Vergara, and Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard will examine how scientists employ organoids for drug discovery, drug screening, and elucidating drug resistance mechanisms.

Thomas Durcan, PhD

Director, The Neuro's Early Drug Discovery Unit (EDDU)

Killam Research Scholar

Associate Professor

The Neuro, McGill University

Joana Neves, PhD, FHEA

Senior Lecturer in Mucosal Immunology and Group Leader

Co-lead of Organoid Research Interest Group (ORIG)

Center for Host-Microbiome Interactions

King’s College London

Natalia Vergara, PhD

Assistant Professor

Sue-Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center

University of Colorado School of Medicine



Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard, PhD

Associate Research Scientist

Biomedical Engineering

Columbia University





