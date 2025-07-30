Organoids: A Key Tool for Drug Discovery
Webinar

Organoids: A Key Tool for Drug Discovery

In this symposium, an expert panel will discuss how the latest organoid models help researchers discover and develop new drugs. 

Share

 LIVE Symposium

Thursday, October 16, 2025
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET

Advances in 3D cell culture allow scientists to create organoids, miniature organ-like structures that have a wide range of applications for understanding various diseases and disorders. Organoids are also ideal models to help researchers develop novel therapeutics for diseases. 

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, Thomas Durcan, Joana Neves, Natalia Vergara, and Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard will examine how scientists employ organoids for drug discovery, drug screening, and elucidating drug resistance mechanisms.

Thomas Durcan, PhD

Thomas Durcan, PhD
Director, The Neuro's Early Drug Discovery Unit (EDDU)
Killam Research Scholar
Associate Professor
The Neuro, McGill University

Joana Neves, PhD, FHEA

Joana Neves, PhD, FHEA
Senior Lecturer in Mucosal Immunology and Group Leader
Co-lead of Organoid Research Interest Group (ORIG)
Center for Host-Microbiome Interactions
King’s College London

Natalia Vergara, PhD

Natalia Vergara, PhD
Assistant Professor
Sue-Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center
University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard, PhD


Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard, PhD
Associate Research Scientist
Biomedical Engineering
Columbia University


Gold Sponsors

Sartorius


DeNovix



Silver Sponsors 

SinoBiological

BioXCell

Bio-Techne


Top Image Credit:

iStock: Natali_Mis

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo
A colorful dot pattern symbolizing single-cell data in a stylized, abstract format.

Building a Virtual Cell Atlas to Accelerate Drug Discovery

parse-biosciences-logo
Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Lonza
Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Products

Product News

Leica Biosystems Logo
DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases New CellDrop FLxi Applications

waters-logo

Waters and BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business to Combine, Creating a Life Science and Diagnostics Leader Focused on Regulated, High-Volume Testing

zymo-research-logo

Zymo Research Partners with Harvard University to Bring the BioFestival to Cambridge, Empowering World-class Research