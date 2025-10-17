Advancing Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Monday, November 17th, 2025

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

In drug discovery, scientists identify promising compounds and work to develop them into effective therapeutics. However, they often struggle to navigate expansive compound libraries and prioritize candidates efficiently. Researchers are now developing platforms that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to virtually screen vast chemical spaces, optimize molecular structures, and predict chemical properties.

In this webinar brought to you by HITS, Jae Chang Lim and Hyun Joon Chang will highlight the AI drug discovery platform HyperLab and discuss how AI-based molecule design, large-scale virtual screening, and integrated discovery workflows are accelerating early-stage drug development.

Topics to be covered

Exploring the latest AI trends, including AI agents and large language models, and their applications in drug discovery

Designing novel drug molecules with exceptional accuracy and ease using AI

Leveraging AI to identify novel hits from an 11-trillion-compound library

Streamlining compound discovery and delivery with AI-driven workflows







Jae Chang Lim, PhD

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer

AI Research Division

HITS

