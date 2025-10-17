Advancing Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence
Webinar

Advancing Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence

In this webinar, Jae Chang Lim and Hyun Joon Chang will discuss how a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform is transforming early-stage drug discovery.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Monday, November 17th, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

In drug discovery, scientists identify promising compounds and work to develop them into effective therapeutics. However, they often struggle to navigate expansive compound libraries and prioritize candidates efficiently. Researchers are now developing platforms that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to virtually screen vast chemical spaces, optimize molecular structures, and predict chemical properties.

In this webinar brought to you by HITS, Jae Chang Lim and Hyun Joon Chang will highlight the AI drug discovery platform HyperLab and discuss how AI-based molecule design, large-scale virtual screening, and integrated discovery workflows are accelerating early-stage drug development.

Topics to be covered

  • Exploring the latest AI trends, including AI agents and large language models, and their applications in drug discovery
  • Designing novel drug molecules with exceptional accuracy and ease using AI 
  • Leveraging AI to identify novel hits from an 11-trillion-compound library
  • Streamlining compound discovery and delivery with AI-driven workflows


   
   Jae Chang Lim


Jae Chang Lim, PhD
Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
AI Research Division
HITS


   
      Hyun Joon Chang, PhD


Hyun Joon Chang, PhD
Senior AI Research Scientist
AI Research Team
HITS


Sponsored by

  • Hits Inc.

Top Image Credit:

iStock: johnpaulramirez

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hunt Down Letivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Unchained Labs
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.

Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery

DNA Genotek logo
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo

Products

Product News

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions