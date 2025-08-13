Multicolored conceptual image depicting digital technology and artificial intelligence.
eBook

Advances in Digital and AI Solutions for Drug Discovery and Development

Explore how the latest technologies help researchers handle vast data sets, overcome workflow bottlenecks, and accelerate biopharma breakthroughs.

Advances in drug discovery and development depend on robust and reliable data as well as the ability to analyze and leverage insights from huge volumes of data produced through increasingly automated processes. Digital- and AI-powered solutions provide researchers with the speed and precision to handle large data sets, overcome workflow setbacks, and facilitate biopharma breakthroughs.

Download this ebook to explore how data bottlenecks during drug discovery and development can be overcome with the power of digital and AI solutions. 

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

