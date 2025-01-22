Nautilus Biotechnology Nautilus Biotechnology was founded in 2016 on the belief that incremental advancements to existing technologies are inadequate; that a bold scientific leap is required to radically reinvent proteomics and create a new gold standard in the field. Nautilus exists to pursue deep, hard science and, ultimately, to positively impact the health of millions around the world.Pursuing that goal is a leadership team with a unique combination of experiences in technology and life sciences, and a broader team made up of people from a wide spectrum of disciplines and expertise including protein chemists, chip designers, molecular biologists, data scientists, material scientists, biophysicists, optical engineers, microfluidics engineers, software engineers, and bioinformaticians.