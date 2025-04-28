Research Roundtable: The Artificial Intelligence Revolution

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, June 12th, 2025

2:00 - 3:00 PM ET

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the field of biology, unlocking new possibilities for scientific advancement and innovation. From understanding diseases to accelerating drug discovery, AI is becoming a valuable tool for unraveling biological complexities and tackling challenges once deemed insurmountable.

In this live roundtable webinar, Jon Stokes, Trey Ideker, and Meenakshi Prabhune will discuss recent breakthroughs in biology research driven by AI, emerging technologies, and the potential for misuse, highlighting both the opportunities and ethical challenges ahead.







Jon Stokes, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences

McMaster University





Trey Ideker, PhD

Professor, Department of Medicine

Adjunct Professor, Departments of Bioengineering and Computer Science

Director, NIH Bridge2AI Cell Maps for AI (CM4AI) Data Generation Project

Co-Director, NCI Cancer Cell Map Initiative (CCMI)

University of California, San Diego