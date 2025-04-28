Research Roundtable: The Artificial Intelligence Revolution
Research Roundtable: The Artificial Intelligence Revolution

Attend our new Research Roundtable virtual event and learn how researchers are leveraging AI to further their understanding of biology.

Thursday, June 12th, 2025
2:00 - 3:00 PM ET

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the field of biology, unlocking new possibilities for scientific advancement and innovation. From understanding diseases to accelerating drug discovery, AI is becoming a valuable tool for unraveling biological complexities and tackling challenges once deemed insurmountable.

In this live roundtable webinar, Jon Stokes, Trey Ideker, and Meenakshi Prabhune will discuss recent breakthroughs in biology research driven by AI, emerging technologies, and the potential for misuse, highlighting both the opportunities and ethical challenges ahead.


Jon Stokes, PhD

Jon Stokes, PhD 
Assistant Professor 
Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences 
McMaster University

Trey Ideker, PhD

Trey Ideker, PhD
Professor, Department of Medicine
Adjunct Professor, Departments of Bioengineering and Computer Science
Director, NIH Bridge2AI Cell Maps for AI (CM4AI) Data Generation Project
Co-Director, NCI Cancer Cell Map Initiative (CCMI)
University of California, San Diego

Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD

Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
Editor-in-Chief
The Scientist

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Ginger Hamster

