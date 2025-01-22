Mo Jain Profile Image

Mo Jain, MD, PhD

Mo Jain is a physician-scientist with more than 20 years of expertise in physiology, biomedicine, engineering, computational biology, and mass spectrometry. Prior to founding Sapient, he formed and was director of the Jain Laboratory at the University of California San Diego (UCSD). There he led a multi-disciplinary research team to develop next-generation rapid liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (rLC-MS) systems to probe dynamic biomarkers of health, disease, and drug response across population-scale human studies. Jain founded Sapient in 2021 as a spinout of the Jain Laboratory to expand upon the mission of accelerating insight into human biology to advance precision drug development.

Articles by Mo Jain, MD, PhD

Photo of Sapient's bioanalytical lab, with next-generation mass spectrometry systems for proteomics analyses

Proteomics 2.0 and Its Impact on Drug Development

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

iStock

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Products

Product News

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours