Mo Jain is a physician-scientist with more than 20 years of expertise in physiology, biomedicine, engineering, computational biology, and mass spectrometry. Prior to founding Sapient, he formed and was director of the Jain Laboratory at the University of California San Diego (UCSD). There he led a multi-disciplinary research team to develop next-generation rapid liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (rLC-MS) systems to probe dynamic biomarkers of health, disease, and drug response across population-scale human studies. Jain founded Sapient in 2021 as a spinout of the Jain Laboratory to expand upon the mission of accelerating insight into human biology to advance precision drug development.