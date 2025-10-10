Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, November 19th, 2025

10:00 AM - 10:40 AM ET

Researchers are increasingly shifting from simple to complex models to better recapitulate diseases. As they move from immortalized cell lines to more physiologically relevant systems such as patient-derived cells and 3D cell culture models, maintaining physiological fidelity in culture becomes evermore essential. Scientists turn to these advanced models to ensure meaningful insights and translational impact, but variations in handling and changes in the cell culture microenvironment, such as fluctuations in gases, pH, and temperature, pose challenges that could lead to misinterpretation of biological data.

In this webinar brought to you by Sartorius, Lindy O’Clair will discuss how incubator-based confocal imaging with the Incucyte® CX3 system captures biology in its natural environment, thus preserving physiological fidelity to support artifact-free image acquisition and reliable translational discoveries.

Topics to be covered

Understanding the evolution of cell models

Addressing experimental challenges

Utilizing advanced imaging technology

Enhancing data analysis and interpretation