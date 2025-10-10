Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment
Webinar

Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

In this webinar, Lindy O’Clair will share how live cell imaging and analysis in physiologically relevant systems advance discovery.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, November 19th, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:40 AM ET

Researchers are increasingly shifting from simple to complex models to better recapitulate diseases. As they move from immortalized cell lines to more physiologically relevant systems such as patient-derived cells and 3D cell culture models, maintaining physiological fidelity in culture becomes evermore essential. Scientists turn to these advanced models to ensure meaningful insights and translational impact, but variations in handling and changes in the cell culture microenvironment, such as fluctuations in gases, pH, and temperature, pose challenges that could lead to misinterpretation of biological data.

In this webinar brought to you by Sartorius, Lindy O’Clair will discuss how incubator-based confocal imaging with the Incucyte® CX3 system captures biology in its natural environment, thus preserving physiological fidelity to support artifact-free image acquisition and reliable translational discoveries.

Topics to be covered

  • Understanding the evolution of cell models
  • Addressing experimental challenges
  • Utilizing advanced imaging technology
  • Enhancing data analysis and interpretation
   Lindy O’Clair
Lindy O’Clair
Manager, Incucyte® Product Management
Sartorius

Sponsored by

  • sartorius logo

Top Image Credit:

iStock: DNY59

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

sartorius logo
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)