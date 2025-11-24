Podcast

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Fight Infectious Diseases

César de la Fuente shares how his team uses artificial intelligence to uncover novel antibiotics from nature’s hidden reservoirs.

Written byThe Scientist
| 1 min read
An illustration of a tree composed of blue circuit board lines, symbolizing the use of AI to explore the tree of life.
Image credit:©iStock, Thutchai Supprasert
In 1928, Sir Alexander Fleming uncovered penicillin, an antibacterial compound that would alter the course of medicine. By the 1940s, this miracle drug entered clinical use, and humanity began to rely on penicillin and other antibiotics to treat once-lethal bacterial infections. Despite this success, bacteria continue to threaten global health as antibiotic-resistant strains emerge and spread. Scientists now race against time to develop new antimicrobial drugs before bacteria gain the upper hand. Fortunately, researchers have found a powerful ally: artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist spoke with César de la Fuente, a presidential associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, to learn how his team is leveraging AI to discover novel antibiotics from unique sources, including spiders, archaea, woolly mammoths, and ancient and modern humans.

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist’s Creative Services team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. Once a month, we bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research.

César de la Fuente, PhD


César de la Fuente, PhD
Presidential Associate Professor
Leader, Machine Biology Group
University of Pennsylvania




