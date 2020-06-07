ADVERTISEMENT
Artist&rsquo;s rendition of translucent teal proteins comprised of red spherical amino acids
Now AI Can Be Used to Design New Proteins
Machine learning can be harnessed to synthesize artificial light-bearing enzymes that actually work in cells.
Addressing Power and Pitfalls in Machine Learning Neoantigen Prediction
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Dec 11, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers honed prediction models and datasets to unlock the potential of deep neural networks in biological applications while avoiding bias.
Genetic engineering and digital technology concept.
A Machine Learning Tool Uncloaks the Hidden Sources of Cancer Cells
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Oct 5, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers created a model that uses clinical testing data to locate the primary site of cancer cells with no known origin, likely improving survival.
The Laboratory of the Future: How New Technologies Reform Research
The Laboratory of the Future: How New Technologies Reform Research
Maria Gklotsou, PhD | 4 min read
New advancements in automation, AI, connectivity, sustainability, and more propel research forward.
Brain tumor on an MRI scan
Machine Learning for Predicting Glioblastoma Prognosis
Tanvir Khan, PhD | Oct 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers integrate scRNA-seq, spatial transcriptomics, and histology imaging data to show that spatial cellular architecture predicts glioblastoma prognosis.
ConPlex predicts what proteins a drug is likely to bind, which can help identify new targets for existing drugs.
Simplifying the Search for Drug Targets
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 3 min read
A new machine learning model promises fast prediction of drug-target interactions.
A doctor holding a stethoscope, surrounded by medical icons
Real World Data: Opening New Avenues for Health Research
Liliana Garcia Mondragon, PhD | 4 min read
Scientists and clinicians increasingly use real world data (RWD) to make valuable discoveries that can be applied to the healthcare industry.
a hand reaches towards a pack of cigarettes
Newly Identified Neural Signature of Drug Craving Could Predict Drug Use
Katherine Irving | Jan 11, 2023 | 4 min read
The signature could one day be used to improve treatment planning for people with substance abuse disorders.
woman entering MRI machine on platform
Researchers Report Decoding Thoughts from fMRI Data
Grace van Deelen | Oct 20, 2022 | 5 min read
A method appears to be the first to noninvasively reconstruct language from brain activity.
Learn how AI Advances Science&nbsp;
Breaking Through Big Data Bottlenecks
Tecan | 1 min read
Discover how machine learning helps scientists accelerate their research.  
An illustration showing a scale weighing two double-stranded pieces of DNA that has a big question mark in the center.
Mouse Foraging Behavior Shaped by Opposite-Sex Parent’s Genes
Dan Robitzski | Apr 12, 2022 | 7 min read
A study in mice finds that for certain genes, one parent’s allele can dominate expression and shape behavior—and which parent’s allele does so varies throughout the body.
a research sailboat with white sails inscribed with "tara ocean" traverses a body of water with small, rocky islands in the background
Q&A: Thousands of RNA Viruses Newly Discovered in Ocean Water
Dan Robitzski | Apr 7, 2022 | 6 min read
The Scientist spoke with Ohio State University microbiologist Matthew Sullivan about a recent expedition that identified thousands of RNA viruses from water samples and cataloged them into novel phylogenic groups.
computerized image of different layers of a cell shown at great detail
New Studies Enable a Clearer View Inside Cells
Andrew Chapman | Nov 4, 2021 | 5 min read
Armed with improved imaging techniques and supercomputers, researchers are generating detailed three-dimensional images of cellular structures that anyone can explore.
an illustration of a man with electrodes in his brain thinking about writing the word "hello," and the word appearing on a computer screen
Brain-Computer Interface User Types 90 Characters Per Minute with Mind
Shawna Williams | May 13, 2021 | 4 min read
The experimental system, developed and tested in just one patient so far, relies on brain signals associated with handwriting to achieve the fastest communication yet seen with BCI.
Opinion: AI Could Aid Cancer Diagnosis, but Caution Is Needed
Adewole S. Adamson | Apr 1, 2021 | 3 min read
While machine learning could improve detection of tumors at their earliest stages, it also risks identifying malignancies that would never cause the patient any harm.
dogs, olfaction, smell, prostate cancer, volatiles, diagnosis, disease, canine
Watch a Trained Pup Detect Prostate Cancer From a Urine Sample
Asher Jones | Feb 18, 2021 | 1 min read
Good girl, Florin!
dogs, olfaction, smell, prostate cancer, volatiles, diagnosis, disease, canine
Dogs Are Teaching Machines to Sniff Out Cancer
Asher Jones | Feb 18, 2021 | 5 min read
In a proof-of-concept study, researchers used dogs’ diagnoses of prostate cancer to inform a machine learning algorithm with the goal of one day detecting cancers with canine-level accuracy.
AI-Assisted Cough Tracking Could Help Detect the Next Pandemic
Max Kozlov | Dec 6, 2020 | 7 min read
Some researchers have turned their focus to artificial intelligence to study an underused symptom common to most respiratory pathogens—cough.
covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2 pandemic eyes conjunctivitis artificial intelligence machine learning
Algorithm Spots COVID-19 Cases from Eye Images: Preprint
Anthony King | Sep 21, 2020 | 4 min read
A small study shows artificial intelligence can pick out individuals with coronavirus infections, but ophthalmologists and AI experts say the approach is far from proven to be capable of distinguishing infections with SARS-CoV-2 from other ills.
Surgisphere Fallout Hits African Nonprofit’s COVID-19 Efforts
Catherine Offord | Jun 7, 2020 | 9 min read
The company had helped develop a tool to aid decision-making in distributing limited medical equipment among coronavirus patients, but two high-profile retractions call into question the validity of Surgisphere’s work in toto.
