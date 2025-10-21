Opinion

Scientists Must Leverage, Not Compete with, AI Systems

From lab robots to models for results-based protocols, automation can transform discovery only if tools become more intuitive and accessible to scientists.

Written byDeepakshi Kasat
| 3 min read
Illustration demonstrating connectivity between AI systems and human scientists by showing a shared brain.

AI systems, if made more accessible and intuitive, can help scientists further their research.

Image credit:iStock, askinkamberoglu
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Biotech research is getting more competitive by the day. The world is wrestling with climate-linked pathogens, drug-resistant microbes, and the needs of aging societies, all of which require fast, reliable answers. With questions piling up at a pace at which manual labor simply cannot keep up with, scientists need to embrace automation and AI. Most big pharmaceutical companies and reputable academic labs are engaging in this automation culture already with liquid handlers, imaging robots, or machine learning, data driven models. It is common to hear nervous jokes about machines one day pushing humans out entirely. However, robots aren’t competition; they are partners that take over the tedious parts, letting people focus on deeper, more creative thinking.1

From Scripts to Smart Labs: How Automation Evolved

Looking back even a couple of decades shows just how quickly things have changed. In the early 2000s, lab teams relied on simpler bioinformatics scripts to process sequencing data after experiments were done. By the mid-2010s, those scripts were directly linked to plate handlers, which let synthetic-biology groups run the design-build-test loop on autopilot. Today, something new is in play. Closed-loop automation with large language models (LLMs) can sift through fresh results, propose the next hypothesis in everyday language, translate it into code, and hand off the instructions to a robot. These results then flow straight back, feeding the next learning round, so what once took weeks can now happen in a single afternoon.

Continue reading below...
TS
SciComm
Peer Profile Program
Scientists elevate other scientists, and we want to help! Recommend a researcher whose achievements inspire you. We’ll share the story.
Read More

Apart from the relentless speed, scientists find the precision and accuracy of AI systems lucrative for clinical-stage work. For example, these continuous feedback loops can test thousands of variants overnight, while ultra-precise dispensers and inline spectrometers slice human error nearly in half. Every dispense, motion, voltage change, and software modification gets logged, which ends up providing an audit trail of the highest standard. While this can be a big investment, cloud lab concepts can give small research teams the power to rent an entire automated system just for a weekend, offering industrial muscle without the associated costs.

The Lab Bottleneck: Why Automation Isn’t Plug-and-Play

However, let’s turn our lenses and zoom in on what’s happening inside a lab really. Most of these systems today are still designed for software engineers rather than for everyday scientists. They are encrypted behind proprietary code or rely on rigid menus that break if protocols change even a little bit. The time needed to make modifications, verify accuracy, and make it fully walk-away might not pay off in terms of deadlines and effort. Especially in discovery-heavy labs, where yesterday’s methods might be old news today, spending weeks reprogramming a robot can erase any time savings. Vision systems can spot a single misshapen colony in a sea of wells, and machine learning can catch subtle anomalies invisible to the eye. But these tools demand clean training data and constant calibration, which is a tough ask for already stretched teams who are still getting used to these changes. Regulatory pressures aren’t easing up either. The FDA’s 2025 draft guidance now pushes for “predetermined change control plans” with machine-readable documentation of every tweak in hardware and code, making compliance nearly impossible without digital logs.

Another challenge is the cost and accessibility of these tools, which creates a massive gap between the rich and poor in biotech. Even in academia, for instance, well-funded labs that can adopt closed-loop automation publish faster, drawing even more funding, and the gap widens. Without shared resources, affordable modular systems, and better access to training, smaller labs and companies risk falling irreversibly behind.

Speaking the Scientist’s Language: Making Automation Accessible

Where do researchers go from here? Making platforms that speak the lab users’ language is key. Tools that take a simple sentence like “prepare a seven-step dilution series for a standard curve in a 96-well format” and turn it into a vendor-neutral code do exist in prototype form, but they should become the standard. Modularity also needs attention. The responsibility for creating user-friendly platforms lies with the technology developers and automation vendors who currently have proprietary scripting lock-ins. Swappable tool heads can help a robot switch between tasks, moving from gene editing to single-cell work without a major rewrite. Next, making training more accessible is vital. If graduate training keeps wet-lab work and data science in separate silos, young scientists will end up using tools they are ill equipped to troubleshoot.

Continue reading below...
A photo of green leaves
Infographic
Turn Over a New Leaf: Improving Laboratory Sustainability
Discover how scientists make their research greener.
Read More

We are at the cusp of a massive opportunity. Imagine three people mapping protein-protein interactions at a pace that used to require an entire pharma campus, or a small group generating millions of data points to train a model for actual drug discovery. Robots deliver precision, reproducibility, and round-the-clock output; people remain critical for forming questions, handling changes, and deciding when to step in if the algorithm goes astray.

Already, code and hardware take up the night shift. By morning, the answers are ready, with patterns waiting for discovery, like fish caught in a net. The AI scientist kept the lab running; now the real work is making sense of the catch.

  1. MacLeod BP, et al. Self-driving laboratory for accelerated discovery of thin-film materials. Sci Adv. 2020;6(20)

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Deepakshi Kasat

    Deepakshi Kasat

    Deepakshi Kasat is a scientist based in San Diego with extensive experience in both startups and big pharma, specializing in automation and AI. She is the founder of The BioTalk Magazine and a passionate science communicator, dedicated to bridging the gap between innovation and public understanding of science.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract multicolored image representing a cross section of tissue and the spatial organization of cells.

Contextualizing Spatial Biology with Pioneering Points of Views

10X Genomics
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
A pipette dispenses liquid into a petri dish displaying an image of a human brain, symbolizing neural organoid research

An Automated Workflow for 3D Neural Organoid Generation

Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

Miltenyi

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)