Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Wednesday, September 24th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

The future of gene editing depends on tools that are programmable, scalable, and adaptable to diverse disease contexts. Recombinases are emerging as a promising solution, but optimizing their performance requires a robust blend of experimental and computational strategies.

SeamlessTx is addressing this challenge with a unique platform that integrates large-scale directed evolution and machine learning (ML)-driven models to predict recombinase variant activity and specificity. By using Twist Gene Fragments, they can rapidly validate predicted variants and deploy them in their evolution campaigns.

In this webinar brought to you by Twist Bioscience, Felix Lansing will explore how SeamlessTx’s data-driven approach accelerates the generation of high-performance recombinases, thereby expanding the therapeutic potential of gene editing.

Topics to be covered:

The therapeutic potential of recombinases in treating disease

Applying ML workflows to accelerate the evolution of novel recombinases

How SeamlessTx was able to cut their variant validation workflow down to 7-9 days by using Twist Gene Fragments to power accelerated AI-driven engineering pipelines