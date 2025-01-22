Deanna MacNeil, PhD
Deanna earned their PhD from McGill University in 2020, studying the cellular biology of aging and cancer. In addition to a passion for telomere research, Deanna has a multidisciplinary academic background in biochemistry and a professional background in medical writing, specializing in instructional design and gamification for scientific knowledge translation. They first joined The Scientist's Creative Services team part time as an intern and then full time as an assistant science editor.