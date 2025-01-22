the-scientist Logo
Deanna MacNeil, PhD

Deanna earned their PhD from McGill University in 2020, studying the cellular biology of aging and cancer. In addition to a passion for telomere research, Deanna has a multidisciplinary academic background in biochemistry and a professional background in medical writing, specializing in instructional design and gamification for scientific knowledge translation. They first joined The Scientist's Creative Services team part time as an intern and then full time as an assistant science editor.

Chickens on a farm.

A Wastewater Surveillance Program Sounds the Alarm on Avian Influenza

An African killifish&nbsp;

How Cells Know Where to Grow After Injury

A sperm and oocyte with a DNA double helix in the background

How Sperm Regulate Offspring Health

Small Model Organisms as Versatile Research Tools

Small Model Organisms as Versatile Research Tools

Fluorescent microscopy image of two adult&nbsp;<em >C. elegans</em> and several offspring.

Automating In Vivo Screens and Challenging Dogma 

Concept illustration of the placenta

Shifting Parturition Perspectives in Perinatology Research

Close-up painting of hands drawing the DNA helix.

Measuring Mutagenesis with Precision Genome Editing

Fluorescence microscopy imaging of astrocytes in culture, stained red

Friends and Foes: Astrocytes as Disease Targets

3D rendered RNA strand

MEGA CRISPR: Engineering Better Immunotherapies with RNA Editing

A blue background with colorful illustrated viral particles

Delivering Prime Editors With Virus-like Particles

Making Moves Toward Cell Therapy for Diabetes

A close up of several modular puzzle pieces.

Making Connections: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Chemistry

3D rendered anatomy illustration of a fetus in a womb.

Placental Gene Expression Hints at Preterm Birth

Researchers CHOOSE Organoids to Investigate Neurodevelopment

How Plants Protect Their DNA in Space 

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

