BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS)

This partnership will enable both companies to reach a broader range of customers, including those with more complex and specialized workflows

Written byBRANDTECH Scientific
2 min read
BRANDTECH Scientific is pleased to announce a new partnership with Copia Scientific, a leading provider of laboratory automation and liquid handling solutions based in Taunton, Massachusetts. This collaboration will strengthen BRANDTECH’s sales and service capabilities for the Liquid Handling Station (LHS) product line across the United States and Canada.

Expanding Maintenance and Support for LHS Customers

Through this partnership, BRANDTECH customers will now have access to the expertise of Copia Scientific’s highly skilled team of Service Engineers for preventative maintenance and support. Copia’s broad technical experience and commitment to service excellence will allow BRANDTECH to provide customers with top-tier service and increased flexibility.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Copia Scientific to deliver an elevated service experience,” said Scott Leahy, Director of Product Marketing at BRANDTECH Scientific. “Their engineering expertise and nationwide reach will help ensure our customers receive the high-quality support they expect from BRANDTECH.”

Strengthening Sales Reach and Application Expertise

The collaboration also extends to sales of the LHS product line. Copia Scientific’s deep understanding of automated liquid handling and fully integrated system solutions complements BRANDTECH’s strengths in precision laboratory products. This partnership will enable both companies to reach a broader range of customers, including those with more complex and specialized workflows.

“Copia Scientific’s focus on automation innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to make laboratory processes more efficient and reliable,” said Tom Friedlander, Business Development Manager, LHS at BRANDTECH Scientific. “Together, we’ll be able to bring the LHS to more labs and empower scientists with smarter, scalable automation.”

Copia Scientific Statement

“We are excited to support BRANDTECH Scientific in expanding the reach of the Liquid Handling Station,” said Dyan Reagan, COO at Copia Scientific. “Our team specializes in multi- vendor liquid handling platforms, integration services, and national field support, and we look forward to ensuring LHS customers experience the highest levels of reliability, service quality, and application support.”

