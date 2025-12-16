3D rendered DNA double helix
PCR Assays Capture Gene Expression Insights

PCR-based techniques have transformed how scientists analyze transcripts’ translational applications in cancer and neuroscience research.

The introduction of real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) in the early 1990s opened the door for quantitative gene expression analysis. Still, qPCR depends on standard curves, allowing only relative quantification, and can be susceptible to variations in amplification efficiency. Digital PCR has emerged as a solution that provides highly sensitive absolute quantification of nucleic acids without the need for standard curves.

Download this ebook to learn more about gene expression testing innovations such as qPCR, dPCR, and multiplexing, including the following.

  • A timeline of gene expression assay development
  • Tips and tricks for addressing PCR pain points
  • Guidelines for gene expression data analysis and experimental reproducibility
  • ddPCR workflows for gene expression analysis

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

