Meet the Team: Niki Spahich

Niki Spahich's interest in science sparked in high school when a genetic counselor visited her biology class. This experience opened her eyes to the possibility of a career in science. While her love for research remained strong, she discovered an even greater passion for science communication, spanning written, spoken, and visual mediums. Today, as the manager of The Scientist’s Creative Services team, Niki oversees a range of projects, from highlighting new technology, including brain spheroids, to exploring how researchers can learn from the small but mighty tardigrade, and how microbiologists bring book covers to life on a Petri dish.

That's what I like about it, wearing all of these different hats, which makes every day a new challenge. I like the variety that this position provides. —Niki Spahich, The Scientist

Q | What is your scientific background?

Because genetics caught my attention in high school, I pursued molecular genetics at The Ohio State University. Then, I joined the lab of physician-scientist Joseph St. Geme III at Duke University, where I earned my PhD in genetics and genomics. My project focused on the genetics of bacteria; namely, how Haemophilus influenzae membrane proteins contribute to upper respiratory infections. I thought it was cool that these tiny organisms could be so harmful while others are beneficial. Later, I studied Staphylococcus aureus metabolism during my postdoctoral fellowship in microbiologist Anthony Richardson’s group at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Q | How did you transition into science communication and writing?

In graduate school, I realized that I needed to come up with a plan. Although I liked research, I always knew that I wasn’t going to run my own lab. I explored alternative options: I participated in certificate programs to learn about mentoring and teaching biology, volunteered at local science museums, and, once out of graduate school, taught at the college level and co-founded Science Riot, a nonprofit program that teaches scientists how to communicate to the public through comedy.

Then, in 2019, I noticed that The Scientist was hiring. I had read the magazine since grad school and throughout my fellowship, and it was always displayed in the hallway of my research building. I started out as an assistant editor on the Creative Services team. While my formal writing experience was limited, my background in science outreach gave me a unique perspective that I was eager to bring to the table.

Q | What is your role in The Scientist’s Creative Services Division (CSD)?

As the manager of CSD, I oversee a group of writers. We create compelling and educational life science content that’s outside of the journalistic efforts of the editorial team. Our work is a mix of client-based projects and independent pieces.

Being part of the CSD team is great because we have a lot of flexibility to be creative. We work on content from articles, ebooks, and posters to webinars and videos. Aside from assigning projects, I make sure everyone on the team is supported. I do the bulk of the editing and make sure that each project is successfully completed. I also have side projects focused on building new initiatives and content types for the CSD team. But that's what I like about it, wearing all of these different hats, which makes every day a new challenge. I like the variety that this position provides.

Q | What is your favorite story that you’ve covered for The Scientist?

I spearheaded the The Scientist Speaks podcast in 2020, and one of the coolest things was interviewing Steffanie Strathdee, who wrote The Perfect Predator: A Scientist's Race to Save Her Husband from a Deadly Superbug: A Memoir. I had previously read the book, and this was right up my alley, talking about microbiology and infectious disease.

I felt that Strathdee’s story was very compelling. She is a scientist who worked together with other researchers to save her husband's life from an extreme antibiotic-resistant infection. On the podcast, I spoke to her and Jason Gill, another one of the scientists involved, and we talked about the scientific hurdles that they had to overcome to ultimately find a phage therapy that worked.

Q | What is your favorite part of managing the CSD team?

I've really enjoyed organizing and assigning the team's projects, editing their work, and being there as a guide and mentor for the group. Editing others’ projects almost feels like I'm teaching, in a way, because I get to tweak and guide what they're writing.

It’s really fun to see my team's angles on various topics and the different approaches that each person takes. Everyone on the team has their own style, and it's great to work with a variety of people who have different strengths.

Niki enjoys managing her team’s stories and crafting scientific content. niki spahich

Q | What do you like to do outside of work?

I’m fortunate to live in a vibrant community, where we have a neighborhood book club, block parties, and regular dinner gatherings with friends. While I don’t have one big hobby, a lot of little things keep my attention. For one, I love board games, particularly tile placement and pattern-making games like Harmonies. I also love to craft cocktails, and I’ll often bring my latest creation to the weekly neighborhood dinner.

